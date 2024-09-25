New Research from the International Coaching Federation Highlights Trends in Workplace Burnout

- Demand for mental well-being support becoming widespread -

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- New research, released today by the International Coaching Federation (ICF), indicates growing workplace demand for mental well-being support. With mental well health concerns including burnout rising worldwide, the new study indicates that as many as 85% of coaching professionals working with clients on such issues hear growing calls for support to improve mental well-being.

The "2024 ICF Snapshot Survey: Coaching and Mental Well-Being" studied coaches from various regions, demographics, and specializations. The study explores the strategies coaches employ, the challenges they encounter, and their confidence levels in making a positive impact.

Key findings from the survey include:

Career challenges are on the rise. Respondents indicated that 78% of clients cited career-related challenges as the top reason they sought coaching. By comparison, 60% cite personal life issues, making it safe to infer that while work-life balance remains important, career considerations are growing in significance.

Organizations are responding to well-being needs. As many as 64% of coaches employed within companies and organizations indicated their entities are investing more in employee well-being compared to five years ago.

Investments to support employee well-being are paying off. More than half (53%) of coaches said companies are seeing positive returns from well-being initiatives. However, 72% of internal coaches reported that even more training is needed to support the demand for mental well-being effectively.

Certain techniques stand out for mental well-being impact. Techniques like mindfulness, visualization, and meditation are common, but self-reflection and personalized approaches are often more effective for client mental well-being. Coaches want more opportunities to share with their colleagues about what's working and what isn't.

The trends illuminated in the study put further focus on the growing demand for professionals qualified to deliver the requested support.

"As more and more people in the workplace seek to prioritize their mental well-being, coaching is a high-demand and proven method to address challenges," said ICF CEO Magdalena Nowicka Mook. "For coaches eager to meet this need and mitigate the burnout epidemic, ICF's coaching community, accredited training and credentialing, and resources can equip them to embody the gold standard of the profession."

Looking forward, mental well-being is an area of coaching that 72% of coach practitioners indicate a desire to expand their capacity to offer. At the same time, coaches are enhancing their awareness of circumstances that require a different type of intervention based on the seriousness of the client's need. For example, almost half (44%) of coaches referred clients to medical professionals or therapists over the last year.

The study emphasizes the importance of equipping coaches with the right tools, resources, and knowledge to support their clients effectively while knowing when to refer them to mental health professionals.

The "2024 ICF Snapshot Survey: Coaching and Mental Well-Being" is the latest study in ICF's Global Coaching Snapshots research series, conducted for the organization by PricewaterhouseCoopers. ICF remains committed to empowering coaches globally and promoting the highest standards of practice. This report serves as an important step in identifying key trends and areas for development, ensuring that coaches are prepared to meet the growing demand for mental well-being and other kinds of support in the years ahead.

The executive summary of the study is available on the ICF website. Journalists can request a media copy via the contact information below.

About the International Coaching Federation

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 50,000-plus members located in more than 160 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities, and the world through coaching. Learn more at coachingfederation.org.

SOURCE International Coaching Federation

Emily Wenstrom, (202) 594-6358, [email protected]