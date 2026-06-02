New Research From CCRW Shows Businesses Need to Build Their Disability Confidence to Fill Talent Gaps

New white paper finds major workplace gaps in adjustments, barrier removal, leadership training, and accountability

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Council on Rehabilitation and Work, CCRW, is releasing a new white paper, as a part of National AccessAbility Week, showing that many Canadian employers still lack the systems needed to support disability inclusion at work. Released during CCRW's 50th anniversary year, the paper identifies five major gaps in workplace practice and launches a national call for 50 employers to take the Disability Confident Employer pledge.

Five gaps employers can no longer ignore

The message from the research is direct: disability confidence depends on systems leaders can own, communicate, and measure. CCRW found that many employers still lack consistent processes to provide support, remove barriers, review accessibility across the employment lifecycle, equip leaders, and act on feedback from people with disabilities.

Workplace adjustments: 49% of business leaders said their organizations do not actively promote workplace adjustments or consistently provide them.

of business leaders said their organizations do not actively promote workplace adjustments or consistently provide them. Barrier removal: 64% said they do not have a formal process to identify, address, and remove barriers for people with disabilities.

said they do not have a formal process to identify, address, and remove barriers for people with disabilities. Lifecycle reviews: 70% said their organizations have not reviewed accessibility across the full employment lifecycle.

said their organizations have not reviewed accessibility across the full employment lifecycle. Leadership training: 70% said leaders do not receive training to address disability-related myths, misconceptions, and bias.

said leaders do not receive training to address disability-related myths, misconceptions, and bias. Feedback and accountability: Only 14% reported directly gathering feedback from people with disabilities and publicly committing to actions with clear owners and timelines.

CCRW on Why Businesses Need to Pay Attention

"Disability confidence is not built through one-off actions," said Maureen Haan, President and CEO of CCRW. "It is built through consistent systems and leader behaviours that make accessibility real in everyday work. By taking the pledge to become a Disability Confident Employer pledge, employers show current and prospective employees that accessibility is a business priority backed by clear actions, accountability, and continuous improvement. With employers across Canada facing ongoing talent shortages, accessibility must be a priority now. By strengthening disability confidence, businesses can attract and retain skilled talent, and CCRW is here to support employers every step of the way."

The need for action is urgent. The white paper notes that many people with disabilities continue to face barriers in hiring and employment, including unmet accommodation needs, inaccessible communication, inaccessible technology, and limited support from hiring staff or managers. Based on their 50 years of experience, CCRW says employers that act now will be better positioned to retain talent, improve workplace experience, and build more inclusive organizations.

Part of CCRW's 50th anniversary campaign

"For 50 years, CCRW has helped open doors, challenge assumptions, and build a more inclusive Canada. This anniversary is a chance to celebrate that legacy and to keep moving forward. When employers commit to becoming Disability Confident, they are recognizing the talent, dignity, and contributions of people with disabilities, and helping build workplaces where everyone has the opportunity to belong, succeed, and thrive."

Leslie Church, Member of Parliament, Toronto--St. Paul's, Ontario

Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretaries of State for Labour, for Seniors, and for Children and Youth, and to the Minister of Jobs and Families (Persons with Disabilities) (Parliamentary Secretary)

To mark its 50th anniversary in 2026, CCRW is inviting 50 employers across Canada to take the Disability Confident Employer pledge.

The pledge is a practical commitment to remove barriers, strengthen workplace accessibility, and create more consistent and respectful experiences for candidates and employees with disabilities. Ten employers have already committed to the pledge, including YMCA Newfoundland and Labrador, University Pension Plan, and Jacob Bros Construction.

About CCRW

CCRW is Canada's leading organization on disability and work.

For 50 years, CCRW has supported people with disabilities in finding meaningful employment and helped employers build more inclusive workplaces. Through job seeker services, employer supports, training, consulting, and workplace accessibility expertise, CCRW works to create a labour market where more people can participate fully and succeed.

CCRW partners with employers, community organizations, and people with disabilities to improve access to work and strengthen disability inclusion across Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Council on Rehabilitation and Work (CCRW)

Media Contact: Ashly Mikhow, [email protected], (416) 498-5986