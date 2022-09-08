New Research Finds 57 Per Cent of Canadian Parents Worry Their Children Have Fallen Behind in their Education Due to the Pandemic

"During the pandemic, Canadian parents were tasked with a much larger role in supporting their child's learning as classrooms transitioned to virtual learning," says Jennifer Lee, Chief Growth Officer at Photomath. "However, many parents struggled to fill in the gaps as skill levels varied, so I'm sure many can relate to our finding that half of parents surveyed - 49 per cent - confessed to feeling intimidated by their child's math homework."commis

Sixty per cent of parents admitted they don't always have the skills to teach their children the right way to approach math problems. A further 66 per cent said when they try to help their kids at home, it becomes a frustrating experience for both them and their children.

Interestingly, findings from the study suggest that the challenges parents are facing today may connect back to their own time in the classroom. Forty-three per cent of parents acknowledged that they struggled with math as a youngster, and 47 per cent even label themselves as "not a math person" in adulthood, which can become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

At the risk of perpetuating generational perceptions, half of Canadian parents reported that they have a child who has also already labeled themselves as "bad at math." In fact, 44 per cent say their child faces ongoing struggles with math. Further, parents who struggled with math as a youngster were 21 per cent more likely to say they have a child who also struggles with the subject (55 per cent vs 34 per cent).

These struggles are impacting children's mindset at a deeper level, as math can often be a subject fraught with self-doubt. Sixty-four per cent of parents see their children battling anxiety when they struggle with subjects at school, and 45 per cent say they've witnessed a direct impact on their children's self-esteem. Additionally, one-third of parents (33 per cent) say math is the top school subject that causes anxiety for their child. Recognizing that math can be a frustrating experience for both parents and children alike, Photomath wants to change this experience - reinforcing that learning is a journey where students can evolve, make mistakes, and grow.

Nearly half of parents (46 per cent) said they would love to give their children a dedicated math tutor, however, they simply cannot afford it. As a result, many parents and students are turning to technology for support. Nearly eight in 10 parents (79 per cent) believe educational apps can be a great learning aid for children, and 75 per cent believe such apps can give children another way to learn their schoolwork. "Photomath was created to help parents and students with these exact needs," explains Lee. "Founder Damir Sabol, a father and an engineer by trade, was looking for a way to help his own kids with their math homework because he often found it challenging to explain math concepts in an easy, approachable way."

What Sabol created now helps millions of students around the world, from elementary school all the way through to college. Photomath has over 300 million downloads today and is available in 32 languages. The app's Canadian user-base has grown too, by 140 per cent from 2021 to 2022, with early signals of further growth weekly, heading into the Fall back-to-school season.

Photomath can serve as a "digital tutor" for everything from arithmetic to statistics and calculus. The app recognizes both printed and handwritten text, and produces expert-verified explanations specific to each exact math problem. Further, animations with voiceovers help students visually see how a problem can be solved, so they understand the how and why behind each math concept. With real teachers and PhD's behind the methodologies, Photomath aims to champion the math learning experience, bringing empathy, encouragement, and reassurance into the equation.

"As this study has shown, imprints of our childhood learning experiences remain with us right into adulthood and parenthood," says Lee. "So it is really important that we teach our children to embrace the ups, downs, and setbacks in learning to instill a growth mindset, and reinforce that learning is a journey where students can evolve, and perhaps, most importantly, anyone can become "good at math."

For more information visit photomath.com. Photomath is free for all users, but parents can choose to upgrade to Photomath Plus for more in-depth explanations and additional features. The cost for this is $9.99 per month or $59.99 for one full year.

Survey Methodology:

This survey was commissioned by Photomath from August 19th - 1st, 2022 among a regionally representative sample of 515 online Canadian parents with at least one child aged 9-18. It was conducted among members of the Angus Reid Forum, Canada's most well-known and trusted online public opinion community. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

