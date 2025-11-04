New research: Canadians are worried about threats to Canada's democratic foundations

Law societies launch national campaign to unite Canadians around the rule of law

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - As concerns over the strength of democratic freedoms dominate international headlines, new research shows Canadians are worried about threats to the rule of law at home.

According to research commissioned by a cross-country coalition of law societies, and conducted by Discover, more than two-thirds (68%) of Canadians believe political or ideological influences could begin to shape court decisions in this country. Almost half (46%) believe the erosion of the rule of law they see happening in the United States could also happen here.

To raise awareness about the importance of the rule of law, a coalition of law societies have come together to launch "Ours to Protect," a new national campaign aimed at uniting Canadians around the shared values that underpin our democracy, including fairness, justice and equality. Canadians overwhelmingly back the rule of law, the research found, but many see cracks in Canada's democratic systems, from court delays to perceived political interference and disinformation. And there are fears things could deteriorate.

The new education-driven campaign is designed to encourage Canadians to learn more about the rule of law--a fundamental principle of our democracy--and spark important conversations about protecting the rule of law in this country.

"History shows that democracy is fragile; it's not guaranteed," says Leah Kosokowsky, the Law Society of Manitoba's Chief Executive Officer. "Many of us have grandparents who fought wars for it and parents who crossed oceans in search of it. It's our turn to take action to protect it."

"While Canadians know our system isn't perfect, 9 in 10 say the rule of law is essential for a fair and just society and that Canadians should learn more about it," says Anik Bossé, President of the Law Society of New Brunswick. "The Ours to Protect campaign is a timely and ambitious effort to educate and unite Canadians around this fundamental principle of our democracy."

To learn more about Canada's rule of law and the Ours to Protect campaign visit www.ourstoprotect.ca

About Ours to Protect

The Ours to Protect campaign was initiated by a cross-country coalition of Canadian law societies. As organizations that regulate lawyers and protect the public interest, law societies have a unique responsibility to defend the principles that make our democracy work.

With Ours to Protect, our goal is to spread awareness of what's at stake and what we can all do to keep Canada's democracy strong.

