New research: 86% of honeymoon plans were thwarted by the pandemic, leading to the rise of the 'mega-moon'

Top trends uncovered by the Expedia survey, which polled 2,000 Canadian couples, include:

Trips instead of toasters: 31% are more likely to add a honeymoon fund to their wedding registry, prompted by the pandemic to prioritize their once-in-a-lifetime trip over traditional registry items.

Mega-moons: More than half, 66% would be willing to spend more on their honeymoon compared to a typical vacation and 59% are more interested now in going to a bucket list destination.

Duo-moons: 40% of those in a relationship are planning a "duo-moon" or multiple honeymoons, such as a quick trip immediately following the wedding and an extended trip later.

"Coming out of the pandemic, couples are clearly determined to have an epic honeymoon," says Christie Hudson, Expedia spokesperson. "For many couples that will include flights, luxurious accommodations and even romantic in-destination activities. Luckily, it's easy for couples to plan their ultimate honeymoon and save hundreds of dollars when they bundle everything for their trip on Expedia."

Honeymoon checklists for ultimate relaxation

After the stress of postponed plans, many couples are looking forward to enjoying some R&R during their honeymoons. According to the survey, the most popular itinerary includes an all-inclusive resort (53%), a spa day and pampering (70%), and sightseeing (62%).

On the type of destination couples desire, 44% prefer beach and tropical destinations for their ideal honeymoon, with multi-destination trips as the next best option at 22%.

About Expedia:

Expedia® is one of the world's leading full-service travel brands, with a mission of helping travellers get the most out of every trip they take by providing everything they need all in one place, ensuring they are getting the most out of every trip they take, and above all else, feel supported every step of the way.

Our commitment to insights matched with our unprecedented scale allows us to understand our travellers better than anyone else, delivering exactly what they need, when they need it. Our personalized experiences backed by incredible technology, enables us to deliver the widest selection of product offerings across accommodations, transportation, activities and experiences, that help you get the most out of your journey.

Use our mobile app or visit http://www.expedia.ca to plan your journey with us.

© 2022 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Notes to Editor:

Traveller wellbeing is our priority. Expedia understands how the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect travellers everywhere, as well as the importance of abiding by government restrictions and practicing social distancing. Travellers can visit the Expedia COVID-19 travel resource page for information to make informed travel decisions.

1 In partnership with OnePoll. Surveyed 2,000 respondents from June 9, 2022, to June 27, 2022. The survey was conducted online using panel members who are credited to participate in surveys. Focused on Canadian adults who are married, cohabitating or in a relationship.

2 Source: The Wedding Report https://wedding.report/index.cfm/action/blog/view/post/pid/1606/title/2021_Covid_19_Wedding_Market_Update

SOURCE Expedia.ca

SOURCE Expedia.ca

For further information: [email protected]