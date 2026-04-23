New report shows how nature and the economy can thrive together

Canada's forests, farmlands and waters hold billions in unrealized value – and a pathway to long-term prosperity

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada's new A Force of Nature strategy outlines a vision for the future that "protects, restores and values nature as the foundation of our economy, sovereignty and well-being." A new report released today by Canada's Nature Advantage, Realizing the Value of Nature to Unlock Billions for a Stronger, More Resilient Canadian Economy, offers tangible pathways towards this future. By quantifying the value of nature and the essential benefits it provides, this research outlines actionable solutions for building a nature-positive national economic strategy.

"This research is proof that Canada does not need to choose between nature and economy," said Hadley Archer, Executive Director, Nature United. "Our forests, farmlands and waters provide essential benefits such as clean air and water, climate regulation and fire resilience. This report reveals the true value of Canada's vast natural landscapes and shows us how to invest in them as the key to a thriving economy that benefits people and the planet."

Consolidating findings from six independent research papers, our report translates the essential value of nature into scalable economic opportunities and outlines practical pathways to build a thriving Canadian economy rooted in our working landscapes. This vision reflects the views of 93% of Canadians who view nature as one of our most valuable economic assets.

"The Government of Canada estimates that nature's ecosystem services amount to at least $3.6 trillion per year, but much of that value remains unaccounted for in our national economic strategy," said Eoin Callan, Managing Director, Bloom Impact Capital. "Unlocking nature-positive business models will require creative policy and financial tools that encourage private investment and align markets with long-term resilience."

For example, supporting farmers in the adoption of practices such as cover crops and reduced tillage could unlock more than $650 million in net financial returns in the Prairies. While these practices typically take five to ten years to break even, they can generate $2-4 billion in public environmental benefits across the Prairies and Southern Ontario. Benefits include erosion regulation, water purification, pollination, soil nutrient regulation and air quality regulation.

"The pathways introduced in this report offer an available solution to national planning that positions Canada's working landscapes as drivers of economic prosperity through environmental stewardship," said Ashley Honsberger, Interim Executive Director, Canadian Alliance for Net-Zero Agriculture. "In this way, we can realize a uniquely Canadian advantage to build a home-grown economy that honours our natural heritage and the forest managers, producers and Indigenous Peoples who steward it."

"For Canada to realize the value of nature as a driver of sustainability and resilience, it is foundational to recognize Indigenous governance, rooted in law and inherent rights alongside deep connection to place," said David Flood, Executive Director, Wahkohtowin Development GP Inc. "Indigenous knowledge and authority provides legitimacy and durability for investment, ensuring consent and projects are co-designed with communities and reflect intergenerational priorities."

By coordinating action across business, government, finance and Indigenous leadership, Canada can encourage investment and unlock the full value of our working landscapes to secure long-term prosperity – and realize Canada's vision to become a global leader in nature-based economic growth.

About the Report

Realizing the Value of Nature to Unlock Billions for a Stronger, More Resilient Canadian Economy synthesizes research and analysis conducted by Oxford Economics, Serecon, University of British Columbia Professor Dr. Tara Atleo, Wahkohtowin Development GP, the Smart Prosperity Institute, and Royal Bank of Canada Climate Action Institute.

About Canada's Nature Advantage

As leaders and entrepreneurs in agriculture, forest management, finance and Indigenous-led enterprises, we are calling for a nature-positive economic strategy that reflects the true value of nature and that places our working landscapes - and the farmers, forest managers and Indigenous Peoples who steward them – at the heart of Canada's clean and competitive economic future. natureadvantage.ca

Media Contact:

Kelly McCarthy

Senior Communications Manager

Nature United

[email protected]

SOURCE Canada's Nature Advantage