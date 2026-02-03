New Report Shows 75% Reduction in High-Risk Cancer Group at Ontario Fire Service

Data from firefighters' shifts and health signals shows how unions and the City are reducing high-risk cancer profiles and future costs through a targeted wellness program.

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - A new firefighter health and cancer risk report shows Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services has reduced the percentage of firefighters in its high-risk cancer group by 75%, using shift data, health indicators, and readiness scores to guide earlier intervention and prevention.

Collaborative efforts between City and Union using data from firefighters’ shifts and health signals shows reduction of high-risk cancer profiles and future costs through Rep Health's targeted wellness program. (CNW Group/Rep Health)

The analysis, produced in partnership with the Sault Ste. Marie Professional Firefighters Association (SSMPFFA) , the City of Sault Ste. Marie , and Rep Health , highlights how real-world data can help Canadian municipalities reduce presumptive cancer claims, improve workforce health, and limit long-term financial exposure.

Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services is currently managing between 18 and 25 presumptive cancer claims, with estimated historical and ongoing costs of approximately $5 million dollars. The median age of a presumptive cancer claim in Canada is 62, underscoring the cumulative impact of exposures across a firefighter's career.

"This is more than a wellness program; it is a risk management investment in our staff," said Peter Johnson, Fire Chief, Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services. "A healthier workforce protects lives and delivers measurable cost savings for our city."

To identify elevated risk earlier, Rep Health's Overall Risk Score (ORS) measures:

body composition

shift patterns

recovery

mood

nutrition

self-reported symptoms

By moving from reactive claims to proactive prevention, the program offers a scalable framework for other Canadian fire services.

"This data gives us a clearer picture of what firefighters carry physically and mentally," said Aidan Wright, firefighter and SSMPFFA wellness lead. "Early results show fewer high-risk members and more in the low-risk category, which is eye-opening for both our union and employer."

Beyond cancer risk, the report also targets non-occupational absenteeism. Over four years, the department averaged 4,492 hours of non-occupational absence annually at an average cost of $243,415. SSMPFFA projects a 10–25% reduction through better recovery and scheduling practices.

"This report shows what is possible when unions and municipalities collaborate using real data," said Callen McGibbon, Founder, Rep Health.

Unions and municipalities interested in adapting this framework to their own fire services, or developing a detailed internal union analysis can contact Rep Health and Sault Ste. Marie Firefighters SSMPFFA to learn more.

Read full press release here .

About SSMPFFA: SSMPFFA advocates for firefighter safety, prevention, and long-term health.

About Rep Health: Rep Health is a worker-centered safety and health intelligence platform for unions and employers.

SOURCE Rep Health

Media Contact: Callen McGibbon: [email protected], Peter Johnson: [email protected]; Aidan Wright, [email protected]