New report explores how Canada's music industry is stepping up for caregivers

Women in Music Canada and Music Publishers Canada outline a path forward for caregiver-inclusive workplaces

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Nearly one in two Canadians will provide care to a family member or friend with a long-term health condition, disability, or aging needs at some point in their lives (source: Statistics Canada). For music industry professionals, balancing that responsibility alongside a demanding career has long been a quiet challenge – but a growing movement across the sector is working to change that.

Women in Music Canada logo (CNW Group/Music Publishers Canada)

A new report, "Sound of Support: Exploring the Music Community's Caregiver Needs," marks a turning point for Canada's music industry. Released by Women in Music Canada and Music Publishers Canada, the report surveyed more than 200 music professionals across Canada – artists, publishers, managers, and administrators – and lays out a practical roadmap for making the industry more inclusive and sustainable for caregivers.

Caregiving can present a significant challenge. The report revealed:

39 per cent are caring for aging parents or family members

73 per cent are caring for children

more than a quarter (27 per cent) carry dual caregiving responsibilities.

"Caregiving touches everyone in this industry and the conversations are finally moving from the sidelines to centre stage," said Robyn Stewart, Executive Director of Women in Music Canada, and a caregiver for 14 years. "When we openly acknowledge challenges and barriers, we can create real change. Women in Music Canada is committed to being part of that change."

The report also highlights a significant opportunity: 78 per cent of caregivers were not aware of existing programs and resources available to music industry professionals. Closing the awareness gap through better communication, peer networks, and industry coordination is among the most actionable steps the sector can take right now.

"This report is a call to action and we're encouraged by the willingness we see across the industry to adopt new practices, share what works, and build a music ecosystem in Canada where caregivers can thrive," said Margaret McGuffin, CEO of Music Publishers Canada.

McGuffin – who has held multiple caregiving roles as a mother and a daughter – is optimistic. "The Canadian music industry has developed many smart, innovative caregiving strategies and I hope other industries will take notice and take action," she added.

Momentum is already building. Balancing Act's Level UP! Initiative – a national program supporting arts organizations as they pilot care-centred workplace policies – has expanded into the music sector through a partnership with Women in Music Canada. Level UP! has worked with more than 150 partner organizations coast to coast, piloting on-site childcare, flexible work policies, compassion funds, and best-practice resources and templates at no cost.

Released by Women in Music Canada and Music Publishers Canada, the report was prepared by Castledale Inc. and received support from Ontario Creates, Creative BC, and the Province of British Columbia.

About Music Publishers Canada:

Music Publishers Canada is a non-profit membership-based organization, founded in 1949, that ensures the views of music publishers working in Canada are heard. It is our mission to create business opportunities for our members and to promote their interests and those of their song writing partners through advocacy, communication, and education. Music Publishers Canada ensures that the value and contribution of music publishers, music publishing, and copyright management is understood by artists, the music industry, users of copyrights, governments, and the general public.

About Women in Music Canada:

Women in Music Canada (WIMC) is a registered non-profit organization and one of the largest music industry associations in Canada. The organization is dedicated to fostering gender equality in the music industry through the support and advancement of professionals and creatives at every stage of their career. The goal is to strengthen the social-economic balance of the music industry by providing professional development, support and resources for our community. Women in Music Canada hosts educational, career development and networking events alongside broader programming initiatives, industry engagement, research and advocacy to serve the needs of our diverse community. Our panels, seminars, webinars, workshops and performance serve to educate, empower, and celebrate women contributions to the music world, and strengthen community ties.

SOURCE Music Publishers Canada

For more information about "The Sound of Support: Exploring the Music Community's Caregiver Needs" report or to arrange an interview, please contact: [email protected] or call 416-658-3835.