New Rapid mood Screener (RMS) Screens for Manic Symptoms and Bipolar I Disorder Features to Address Unmet Clinical Need

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Champignon Brands Inc. (the "Company"), (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTCQB: SHRMF), announces the publication of an article led by Dr. Roger McIntyre, CEO of Champignon Brands Inc. The article – The Rapid Mood Screener (RMS): a novel and pragmatic screener for bipolar I disorder - is published in Taylor and Francis.com . To review the Article, click here .

Depressive episodes and symptoms of bipolar I disorder are commonly misdiagnosed as major depressive disorder (MDD) in primary care. The novel and pragmatic Rapid Mood Screener (RMS) was developed to screen for manic symptoms and bipolar I disorder features (e.g., age of depression onset) to address this unmet clinical need.

"Timely and accurate diagnoses are precursors of good clinical outcomes in persons with treatment-resistant mood disorders, the high rate of missed bipolar disorder diagnosis is a critical unmet need," said Dr. Roger McIntyre. "The Rapid Mood Screener provides a systematic approach to screening for bipolar disorder amongst all patients who present with depressive symptoms. It is hoped that greater accuracy in diagnosing bipolar disorder and differentiating bipolar disorder from major depressive disorder is the first step to improving health outcomes for persons affected by mood disorders. Timely screening for bipolar disorder provides the basis for subsequently diagnosing bipolar disorder where applicable and selecting the appropriate treatment.

The 6-item patient-administered RMS differentiates bipolar I disorder from MDD in patients with depressive symptoms, providing real-world guidance to primary care practitioners on whether a more comprehensive assessment for bipolar I disorder is warranted.

Bipolar I disorder is a chronic and debilitating mental illness that is characterized by a mixture of manic, depressive, and subsyndromal symptoms. Although the presence or history of at least one fully syndromal manic episode is required for a diagnosis of bipolar I disorder, depressive symptoms are the more common presentation.

Delayed or missed diagnosis of bipolar disorder is exceedingly common; the delay between the onset of illness and diagnosis of bipolar disorder was reported to be 6–13 years. Unipolar depression was cited as the most common misdiagnosis (60%). An estimated 1 in 4 patients treated for major depressive disorder (MDD) may actually have bipolar disorder, which is a clinical concern given the importance of early intervention and appropriate treatment.

As well as CEO of Champignon Brands, Dr. McIntyre is a Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology at the University of Toronto and Head of the Mood Disorders Psychopharmacology Unit at the University Health Network. In addition to his recent publication of this article, Dr. McIntyre has published over 670 peer-reviewed scientific articles on bipolar disorders and depression.

Champignon Brands Inc. ( https://champignonbrands.com ) is a research-driven company specializing in breakthrough ketamine treatment for depression and other mental health conditions. The Company works closely with subsidiaries including AltMed Capital Corp. ("AltMed"). The Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence is wholly owned by AltMed.

