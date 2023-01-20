DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Girardin is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Sébastien Fournier as the President of Girardin Energy Inc. and New Energy Solutions (US subsidiary).

Sébastien recently held the position of President and CEO of Hilo Energy at Hydro Quebec where he made technological innovation a powerful driver of energy transition. He holds a bachelor's degree in administration, marketing, and finance. His professional experience as president and vice-president of various companies, has demonstrated his ability to meet the challenges of creating, positioning, and marketing new products consistent with customer needs. He is considered an innovative, visionary, and committed leader with great integrity oriented towards the management of high-performance teams.

As President, Sébastien will play a key role in the deployment of the strategic development of the company in collaboration with all subsidies of the Girardin Group to enable responsible and sustainable growth for the company.

Girardin Energy and New Energy Solutions are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Girardin Group specializing in charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and electric vehicle fleets. Girardin Energy maximizes the value and quality of its charging infrastructure through its recognized and experienced team, its consulting services, engineering, innovative products and technology platform. For more information: www.girardinenergie.com

