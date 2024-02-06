New podcast examines Métis culture and rights

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The authors of the widely acclaimed 2023 Métis book The True Canadians: Forgotten Nevermore have launched a new podcast series based on the book and hosted by one of the co-authors, writer and former journalist David Wylynko.

The first episode features Wylynko's discussion with Andrea Sandmaier, President of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government of the Métis Nation within Alberta, sharing her views with retired president Audrey Poitras.

Sandmaier and Poitras describe the many challenges and accomplishments that have punctuated the historic Métis journey toward recognition, right up to the landmark federal legislation currently before Parliament, Bill C-53, which is intended to recognize the Métis right to govern themselves.

Sandmaier explains how important the legislation is to the Métis who have waited lifetimes for this right to be enshrined in law. They include Angie Crerar, an elder who journeyed from her home in Grande Prairie, Alberta, to address the federal Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs in Ottawa. Crerar stood in front of the committee and talked about her own father, who hoped that some day this acknowledgment would come.

"Some day is now," says Sandmaier. Bill C-53 fulfills the constitutional promise of Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, the 40th anniversary of which The True Canadians, the book, was written to commemorate.

The podcast series was conceived by co-author Patricia Russell and focuses on the breadth of topics covered by the book, including Métis economic development and prospects, tourism, veterans and elders, Métis health, housing, and environmental initiatives, to name but a few.

"While we were touring the country promoting the book, we discovered that readers wanted to know more about the Métis people, events, and milestones we featured," said Russell. "A podcast seemed the best way to share greater details on the important roles the Métis have played historically and continue to play in the evolution of Canada."

Wylynko concurred, noting that not only the public but the media, academics, politicians, lawyers, and social activists were receptive to learning more about the true Canadians. "The interest in this story, which has been so well hidden for so long, is now broad, and it's graduated to being about more than the legacy of Louis Riel."

Episodes to be released soon will feature discussions with Métis lawyer Jason Madden, who possesses an extensive understanding of the Métis legal landscape and milestones, including cases that went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada, and with Rebecca Lavallee, the recently elected Provincial Métis Youth Representative of the new Otipemisiwak government, who talks about the aspirations and opportunities for Métis youth. Poitras also provides her views on the topics of future episodes during their interludes.

The podcast series is accessible from the website www.thetruecanadians.com and on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, and Amazon.

