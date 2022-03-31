New Passionfruit Strawberry LandShark Seltzer is coming April 1st. No fooling!

KITCHENER, ON, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ -

HIGHLIGHTS:

Passionfruit Strawberry LandShark Seltzer (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.)

A NEW flavour is coming to the LandShark Seltzer line up.

Bursting with real fruit juice, and only 120 calories per tall can.

Available April 1, 2022 , only at the LCBO.

It's no joke, LandShark Seltzer is adding a new flavour to its lineup. The new LandShark Passionfruit Strawberry Seltzer will be making waves on LCBO shelves this April. Made with real fruit juice, this new seltzer carries on the lighthearted and bubbly nature of the rest of the lineup. But don't let this great flavour fool you, each can is only 120 calories.

"We're so excited to bring this new flavour to fans of our Seltzer lineup. We know Seltzer Fans will love the playful collision of passionfruit and strawberry in this refreshing seltzer!" said Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing.

"It's a great flavour to help people jump into spring after a long winter," said Jim Manz, Vice President Sales & Key Accounts. "The combination of vodka, passionfruit and strawberry is like a little bit of summer sun in a can."

The new flavour will be joining the LandShark lineup at LCBO stores April 1, 2022, in 473ml cans for $2.95 with 4% alcohol. Don't be fooled though, this seltzer has some teeth.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

