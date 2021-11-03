New Partnership with Teikametrics SaaS Platform

Mimi's Rock integrates AI technology to better connect with customers across online marketplaces

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp., (the "Company") (TSXV: MIMI) (OTCQB: MIMNF) announced today a new partnership with Teikametrics, a SaaS based company to optimize and better connect with customers across Amazon and Walmart marketplaces.

Teikametrics' company software utilizes artificial intelligence to set and adjust bids based on individual goals for each product in a brand's catalog. To keep up with the changing dynamics of online marketplaces, the software also finds and targets new high-performing keywords in each marketplace, and layers on competitive intelligence so brands know where they rank versus their competitors on key search pages.

"With three best-selling brands on Amazon and expansion into Walmart online, it's imperative we have the best technology and analytics available to help us reach more consumers with our top products", said David Kohler, CEO of Mimi's Rock. "We are excited to work with Teikametrics to get our best sellers in front of more interested people so they can benefit from our health and skincare lines."

"The team at Mimi's Rock understands that driving growth and staying ahead of the competition within the health and wellness category is about adjusting dynamically to market trends. Teikametrics technology and services are designed to do just that," said Chris Gika, Senior Director of Sales at Teikametrics "We're excited to help Mimi's Rock brands reach new heights across Amazon and Walmart."

Mimi's Rock's mission is to help people be the best version of themselves and this partnership with Teikametrics will support the health and wellness of people everywhere.

About Teikametrics:

Teikametrics' (www.teikametrics.com) AI-powered Marketplace Optimization Platform helps sellers and brand owners maximize their potential on the world's most valuable marketplaces. Founded in 2015, Teikametrics uses proprietary AI technology to maximize profitability in a simple SaaS interface. Teikametrics optimizes more than $8 billion in GMV across thousands of sellers around the world, with brands including Munchkin, mDesign, Clarks, Nutribullet, Conair, Nutrafol, and Solo Stove trusting Teikametrics to unlock the full potential of their selling and advertising on Amazon, Walmart, and other marketplaces.

About Mimi's Rock Corp.:

Mimi's Rock Corp.(www.mimisrock.com) is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which market and sells its products under the Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brand names. The Dr. Tobias brand features over 30 products, including the top-selling Colon 14-Day Cleanse and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals products focus on skin and beauty care. Products sold under the All Natural and Maritime Naturals brand names are made in Canada and registered with Health Canada and under the EU Cosmetics Act. All Natural Advice has been featured on BNN as a top selling skincare brand in Canada, and has been rated the #1 Beauty Brand on Amazon Canada for the past four years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Please refer to the 2020 Annual Financial Statements for more details on the Company's calculation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Please visit www.mimisrock.com or www.sedar.com for the Company's recent filings.

