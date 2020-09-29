New partnership: Inkblot Technologies Inc. enters into a 3-year EFAP agreement

Inkblot Technologies Inc. ("Inkblot Therapy") is pleased to announce it's been selected as the Employee & Family Assistance Program (EFAP) service provider for ATB Financial (ATB). Inkblot is disrupting a 40-year-old EFAP industry by offering a new EFAP model with measurable impact offering best-in-class employee mental health support.

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Inkblot has formed a partnership with ATB, recognized by Great Place to Work® Canada as being the #1 place to work in Canada , for its comprehensive Employee & Family Assistance Program. Inkblot will provide multimodal counselling and coaching services along with consulting services and governance support. Inkblot EFAP is Canada's first digital Employee & Family Assistance Program and trusted by leading companies like League, The Weather Network (Pelmorex Corp).

"Inkblot is proud to have been chosen after an RFP process. ATB is widely recognized as a Canadian leader in progressive workplace culture and is dedicated to providing best-in-class support for its members," says Dr. Arash Zohoor, CEO at Inkblot, "As a top North American leader in innovative mental health support for employees and organizations, we have been able to deliver timely and comprehensive care for employees during the pandemic coast-to-coast. We are very excited about this new opportunity."

Inkblot EFAP offers video and in-person counselling for short- and long-term comprehensive care; coaching services including career, health, financial, and legal advisory; 24/7 Crisis support; insightful and impact reporting; and manager and team member mental health training.

For more information about Inkblot EFAP , please contact Marion Yoshida, VP Business Development and Account Management at [email protected] .

About Inkblot Technologies Inc.

Inkblot Technologies Inc. exists to improve the mental health of individuals and organizations by providing the most effective and accessible solutions in the market. Inkblot provides a range of mental health and advisory services for individuals and corporations.

SOURCE Inkblot Technologies Inc.

For further information: or interview requests, please contact: Inkblot Technologies Inc., Media Relations: [email protected]