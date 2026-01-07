New Online Resource Helps Ontario Business Owners Navigate Disputes - Free Guidance on Common Conflicts and Available Remedies

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontario entrepreneurs now have a dedicated, plain‑language resource for understanding and resolving business disputes. ONBusinessDisputes.com (currently available at https://ONBusinessDisputes.com) provides practical information and curated resources to help business owners address conflicts efficiently and confidently.

Built with the needs of Ontario's business community in mind, the site covers common dispute scenarios, outlines practical steps toward resolution, and explains legal options in accessible terms. Whether facing a contract issue, a partnership disagreement, or a customer complaint, business owners will find reliable, Ontario‑focused guidance.

"Since business challenges can arise unexpectedly, our goal is to empower owners with readily accessible knowledge and solutions," said Ian Breneman, Partner and leader of the Ontario Business Disputes website. "We believe every business owner deserves straightforward information to help them protect their interests and resolve disputes without unnecessary stress."

The website includes:

Practical guides on arbitration and litigation.

Answers to frequently asked questions about business dispute resolution.

Tools and resources for finding professional help.

Updates on Ontario business law developments and best practices.

ONBusinessDisputes.com is committed to supporting the province's entrepreneurs and fostering a fair, thriving business environment.

About ONBusinessDisputes.com

ONBusinessDisputes.com is an independent online resource dedicated to helping Ontario business owners understand and navigate business disputes. The website provides general information about common business conflicts including contract issues, partnership disagreements, and customer complaints, as well as practical guidance on dispute resolution options in Ontario. ONBusinessDisputes.com does not offer legal advice or act as a substitute for consulting a qualified lawyer. The information on the site is intended for educational purposes only, and users are encouraged to seek professional legal counsel for advice specific to their situation. Use of the website does not create a lawyer‑client relationship

For more information: Ian Breneman, Partner, ONBusinessDisputes.com, Email: [email protected], Phone: 416.639.9057; Media Contact: Tammey George, Director, Marketing + Business Development, Email: [email protected], Phone: 604.628.2734