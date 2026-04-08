New National Study Reveals Nearly Half of Canadian Youth Combine Substance Use and Sex

LetsStopAIDS Sex Lives Report 2026 calls for harm-reduction strategies, open dialogue and youth-centred education to address substance use, consent and HIV prevention

TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - LetsStopAIDS, Canada's leading youth-led HIV charity dedicated to prevention and education, has released its 2026 Sex Lives Report, revealing new insights into how substance use intersects with sexual behaviour among young Canadians. The findings highlight how alcohol, cannabis and other substances can influence consent, risk perception and HIV prevention.

Conducted in partnership with Ipsos Canada and San Patten Associates, the national study surveyed 1,111 sexually active Canadians aged 18–24. The report found that nearly half of young Canadians have combined substance use with sex. While many report doing so occasionally, the findings underscore the need for modern, non-judgmental approaches to sexual health education that reflect young people's lived experiences.

Key findings from the report include:

47% of young Canadians report combining substance use and sex, most commonly alcohol, cannabis, nicotine and tobacco.

76% of sexually active youth report never or inconsistently using condoms, with 3 in 10 youth (28%) never using a condom.

Over half of sexually active youth have never been tested for HIV or STIs, despite modest improvements in testing rates.

HIV diagnoses among youth who tested positive for an STI or HIV have increased by 10% since 2022.

Among youth who combine substances and sex, 70% report using some form of HIV prevention strategy, such as condoms, PrEP or PEP.

1 in 10 youth reported difficulty giving or receiving consent when substances were involved, highlighting the need for accessible education and harm-reduction strategies.

"Substance use is already part of many young people's social environments, including their sexual experiences," said Shamin Mohamed Jr., Founder and President of LetsStopAIDS. "What this report shows is that youth are navigating complex decisions about pleasure, connection and safety. Our responsibility is to provide accurate information, supportive resources and judgment-free spaces that help them make informed choices and protect their health."

LetsStopAIDS says the findings reinforce the need for harm-reduction based sexual health education that addresses substance use, consent and HIV prevention together. The organization is calling for:

Comprehensive, sex-positive education that addresses substance use, consent and HIV prevention

Low-barrier access to testing, prevention tools and youth-friendly services

Peer-led conversations and youth leadership programs that empower young Canadians to discuss sexual health openly

Greater awareness of HIV prevention options, including condoms, PrEP, PEP and routine testing

The 2026 Sex Lives Report builds on previous LetsStopAIDS research examining condom use, HIV awareness and testing behaviour among youth. By exploring how substance use intersects with sexual health decisions, the report provides new insights to help inform policies, education strategies and prevention programs across Canada.

For more information or to download the full 2026 Sex Lives Report, visit sexlivesreport.ca

About LetsStopAIDS

LetsStopAIDS is Canada's largest youth-driven charity focused on HIV prevention and knowledge exchange. Founded in 2004 by then 15-year-old Shamin Mohamed Jr., LetsStopAIDS inspires youth in Canada and globally to play a meaningful role in ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030. Through its numerous programs, LetsStopAIDS inspires young people affected by HIV to take action within their local communities, striving to achieve zero new Youth-HIV infections. Learn more at www.LetsStopAIDS.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Dessy Danishwar, Media Relations, Swerve Strategic

905.805.1024

[email protected]

Gerson Scheidweiler, Executive Advisor, LetsStopAIDS

416 231-2333 ext. 450

[email protected]

SOURCE LetsStopAIDS