New Mind-Body Tools for Overworked First Responders - Giving Back to Those Who Serve

that results in readily accessible tools for injury prevention, mind-body balance, mental health and stress-reduction for First Responders. Giving Back to Those Who Serve.

F.R.Y.™ The Method offers a new way for First Responders to manage job-related

Injury and Injury prevention,

Mental and Emotional health,

Stress, and

Time for Self-Care

Decrease absenteeism

No comprehensive and comparative solution exists for First Responders related to injury prevention, the way they breathe, how they can control their mind and self-care until now.

"We have the vision to spread practical, up-to-date, and well researched tools with First Responders, to help them gain physical, mental and emotional wellness, and a stable and relaxed mind. As you know, these are qualities First Responders need to develop and maintain for their own self-care." says Sasy Cacace, Director and Co-Founder at F.R.Y.™.

"We supported the development of F.R.Y.™ The Method with interviews and literature reviews of Police, Firefighters and Paramedics studies related to on-the-job injuries, our fitness training, yoga movement studies and Sasy's 20 years as a Police Detective in Crime and Narcotics. Plus, I have two sons who are First Responders; an RCMP Constable and a Paramedic." says Julia Long, Director and the other Co-Founder at F.R.Y.™.

"First Responders are on the front line, putting their lives at risk and are always ready to serve and help. To them we dedicate our efforts and the "F.R.Y.™ First Responders' Yoga. The Book", complete with helpful life-changing tools, charts, sample class, templates and all our knowledge about self-help, meditation and yoga, to give back to them the help they are giving to us" Sasy added.

The "F.R.Y.™ First Responders Yoga. The Book'' is currently available on Amazon at this link , in paperback for $29.99 or in electronic form (Kindle) for $15.00. F.R.Y.™ The Method weekly classes based on The Book are currently available through the F.R.Y.™ website ( www.FirstRespondersYogaCanada.com ) for monthly Memberships, with a Special Membership Offer if signed up in February 2021, unlimited classes for $49.00 for the first month. F.R.Y.™ is ready to book and deliver Employer-Sponsored Intensive Workshops (20 hours) for their First Responders' workplaces (connect via [email protected] for more details). And the most exciting news! The F.R.Y.™ The APP will be coming in the next few months, giving First Responders the support they need in their hand when they need it and to practice on-the-go when possible. Stay tuned!

In addition to the 2 Co-Founders, Sasy Cacace and Julia Long, F.R.Y.™ will be training and licensing yoga instructors to deliver F.R.Y.™ The Method classes live, when permitted, in cities across Canada. For now, additional F.R.Y.™ Instructors will be able to deliver through the F.R.Y.™ The App platform. As well, F.R.Y.™ will be training and hiring additional F.R.Y.™ Educators to deliver the 20 hour Employer-Sponsored Intensive Workshops for First Responders in their workplaces across Canada. F.R.Y.™ wishes to create a community to support First Responders with the F.R.Y.™ The Method, an "equilibrium practice for a better life" movement.

About F.R.Y.™ First Responders' Yoga Canada, The Company :

The Education Team is led by the two Co-Founders, Sasy Cacace and Julia Long, who are Experienced Registered Yoga Teachers (E-RYT 500) with Yoga Alliance, Continuing Education Providers with Yoga Alliance, yoga practitioners for more than 15 years, Canadian Fitness Professionals (CanFitPro) and authors. Julia is no stranger to a stressful life, having been a practicing litigator, completing her law training in Toronto (Ontario, Canada) and having two sons serving as First Responders. Sasy, on the other hand, brings his additional experience as a former Italian Police Detective who served the Italian government for 20 years in the Crime and Narcotics field and he knows very well what being stressed and being chased by duty means.

F.R.Y.™ is proudly Canadian, proud of the service of the First Responders, and proud to be "Giving Back to Those Who Serve".

For further information: Julia Long or Sasy Cacace, F.R.Y.™ First Responders' Yoga Canada, 1-519-770-YOGA (9642), [email protected]