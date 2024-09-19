New Lightspeed Data Shows Digital Marketing is Driving Engagement and Growth for Golf Courses

"With golfers increasingly using digital channels to engage with courses, having a well-optimized online presence can help drive bookings and customer loyalty – this is why we offer Digital Marketing Solutions (DMS) as part of Lightspeed Golf," said David Hope, General Manager, Golf at Lightspeed. "Our data shows that golf courses embracing digital marketing strategies like DMS are seeing significant results, from heightened visibility to increased rounds and sales."

The data also shows that social media engagement and website performance can contribute to a course's ability to attract new players and keep regular golfers coming back. Lightspeed Golf data reveals that the longer courses are live with DMS, generally the more success they can have in driving engagement, sales and bookings. After their initial three months, courses that were live with DMS between 90 and 180 days saw a 64.6% increase in Facebook reach and a 142% increase in website sessions.

Courses that have partnered with Lightspeed's Digital Marketing Solutions have seen significant growth in online interactions, translating into real-world benefits like increased bookings and greater customer retention. With the rise of social media and online discovery, the traditional methods of attracting golfers are evolving. Golf courses that aren't leveraging digital marketing are missing out on an opportunity to connect with both new and returning customers.

"Digital marketing isn't just about visibility; it's about creating meaningful connections with golfers and driving engagement," added JD Saint-Martin, President of Lightspeed. "As we see more players discovering courses through online channels and social media, Lightspeed's tools are designed to help operators harness these trends—whether through targeted campaigns or personalized offers—to drive bookings and grow their business."

Unlock your golf course's full potential with Lightspeed's Digital Marketing Solutions here —empowering you with the tools and insights to elevate your digital marketing strategy.

Methodology

The information in this press release is partly derived from a survey of more than 300 North Americans conducted throughout June 2024 by Lightspeed using third party survey vendor User Testing. Information herein is also derived from data from courses powered by Lightspeed's Digital Marketing Solutions for the period of July 2022 to September 2024.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Lightspeed powers the world's best businesses in Golf, including Founders Group International, Landscapes Golf Management, KemperSports, TPC Myrtle Beach, The Sea Pines Resort, Cape Kidnappers and Advance Golf Partners.

Dive into the transformative features of Lightspeed Golf on our website.

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

For further information: Lightspeed Media Relations - [email protected]; Investor Relations: Gus Papageorgiou, Lightspeed Investor Relations - [email protected]