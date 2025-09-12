New Leadership at Mortgage Broker Store

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Jonathan Alphonso has stepped into the role of managing director at Mortgage Broker Store, an Ontario-based private mortgage lender that specializes in hard-to-place mortgages outside traditional bank requirements, following Ronald Alphonso. Having been a key player at MortgageBrokerStore.com since its launch more than ten years ago, Alphonso brings a wealth of industry knowledge to his new leadership role. Helen Eliopoulos-Alphonso has become the sole owner as of February 9th, 2025.

Experienced Industry Leadership

For over eight years, Jonathan Alphonso has served as a licensed mortgage agent with Mortgage Broker Store, working closely with clients across a range of needs. Under the mentorship of founder Ronald Alphonso, he has mastered how to arrange mortgages in difficult circumstances and can offer detailed advice and solutions on power of sale situations. Jonathan has recently obtained his mortgage broker license. Throughout his tenure, Alphonso has also acted as the initial point of contact for most client inquiries. Essentially, it ensures that even those facing complex mortgage challenges receive clear guidance from the start.

Alphonso is skilled at helping with standard financing situations like distressed homes, home equity loans, and much more. Of course, in addition to managing specialized cases. His dual knowledge of technology and finance has greatly benefited the business. He leads Mortgage Broker Store's website development team and has been instrumental in making the site more user-friendly for clients. Alphonso's professional background also includes digital marketing, and he holds an MBA along with other business and technology credentials, qualifications that have helped him streamline the brokerage's operations.

Robust Online Resources for Clients

Beyond personal expertise, Jonathan Alphonso's influence is evident in Mortgage Broker Store's comprehensive online resources. The company's website serves as a one-stop hub for mortgage seekers, offering a wealth of educational content and self-service tools. Visitors can explore a detailed Private Lending Guide that demystifies the private mortgage process, read up-to-date blog articles with expert tips, and subscribe to a Distressed Property Sale Newsletter for insights on investment opportunities. The site also provides clear lending guidelines and pricing information, as well as an easy-to-use online application form for free mortgage quotes.

To further empower clients, MortgageBrokerStore.com features a suite of interactive calculators. These include a Mortgage Payment Calculator, Loan-to-Value Ratio Calculator, Private Mortgage Rate Estimator, and a Rent vs Buy Calculator, all designed to help users make informed financial decisions when considering their mortgage options.

