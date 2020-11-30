New Insight Incentive Plan Company's Holdings in PopReach Corporation Falls Below 10%

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - New Insight Incentive Plan Company ("New Insight"), a 100% owned subsidiary of eWTP Tech Innovation Fund LP, announces that in connection with the closing of PopReach Corporation's ("PopReach") public offering of 13,800,000 common shares on November 27, 2020 its ownership and control of PopReach has fallen below 10%. Immediately prior to closing of the offering, New Insight owned, directly or indirectly, 6,944,444 Common Shares, or 11.96% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following closing of the offering, New Insight continues to, directly or indirectly, hold 6,944,444 Common Shares but now representing 9.66% of PopReach's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

New Insight's address is Grand Pavilion, Hibiscus Way, 802 West Bay Road, Grand Cayman, KY1 - 1205 Cayman Islands. New Insight is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and its principal business is to undertake an array of investments. PopReach's head office is located at 1 University Avenue, 3rd floor Toronto, Ontario M5J 2P1. A copy of the early warning report filed by New Insight in connection with the Private Placement is available on PopReach's SEDAR profile.

For further information: Yang Chen, [email protected], +1 (425) 365-6600