New High in Protein Marble Cheddar from Armstrong Cheese Earns 2026 Product of the Year Award

Canada's trusted cheese brand builds on its legacy by listening to Canadians and delivering the protein they want without compromising taste

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Armstrong Cheese, voted Canada's Most Trusted Brand in the Cheddar Cheese Category*, has introduced a new High in Protein Marble Cheddar Cheese -- an innovation that has already earned them the 2026 Product of the Year in the Cheese Category by Kantar.**

Rather than asking Canadians to rethink their meals, Armstrong's new High in Protein cheese offers a familiar, craveable way to boost protein through a food Canadians already know and love.

"With Armstrong High in Protein Marble Cheddar Cheese, we set out to deliver the great taste Canadians expect from Armstrong Cheese with the protein they are increasingly seeking," said Tina Galluccio, Director of Marketing, Saputo Canada. "Being recognized as Product of the Year is something we are incredibly proud of, because it reflects how strongly this product is resonating with Canadians and how naturally it fits into everyday meals and snacks."

Proudly Canadian, Armstrong High in Protein cheese is lower in fat and high in protein, delivering the signature melt, stretch, and flavour for which Armstrong is renowned, without compromising the taste Canadians love.

The recognition as 2026 Product of the Year in the Cheese Category reinforces Armstrong's continued focus on innovation that resonates with Canadian shoppers.

Armstrong High in Protein Marble Cheddar Cheese is now available at major grocery retailers across Canada in cheese sticks, shredded cheese, and block formats.

Photos available here .

*Armstrong Cheese was voted Most Trusted Brand in the Cheddar Cheese category (tie) based on Canadian consumer research conducted by BrandSpark.

** The Kantar Product of the Year designation is determined through a quantitative study using a nationally representative survey of 4,000 Canadian consumers, who vote on products across defined categories.

About Armstrong Cheese

Founded in 1902, Armstrong Cheese is one of Canada's established cheese brands and a proud member of the Saputo family of brands. Known for quality and great taste without compromise, Armstrong produces a wide range of natural cheeses, including blocks, slices, shreds, and snacks made for everyday meals and occasions. A true Canadian cheese brand trusted by families for generations, Armstrong continues to deliver the great-tasting cheese Canadians crave. For more information, visit www.armstrongcheese.ca .

SOURCE Armstrong Cheese

For more information, contact: [email protected], 416-500-1135