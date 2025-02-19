NEW GOLD REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2024 RESULTS

Strong Cost Discipline Leads to All-In Sustaining Costs Beating the Low End of Guidance and Delivering Another Strong Quarter of Free Cash Flow

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) reports fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. Full year 2024 production totaled 298,303 gold ounces at all-in sustaining costs4 of $1,239 per gold ounce. Another quarter of strong cost performance leads full-year 2024 all-in sustaining costs to beat the low end of the guidance range and deliver strong quarterly cash flow from operations of $110 million and free cash flow of $22 million, while still investing in exploration and advancing growth projects that are expected to significantly increase production in the coming years.

Focus on Cost Performance Leads to 2024 All-In Sustaining Cost Beating Guidance

"2024 was a year of perseverance for New Gold, highlighted by operational discipline and capital management by our operations and our people," stated Patrick Godin, President and CEO. "We delivered all-in sustaining costs better than our guidance range set out at the start of the year despite the impacts to production late in the year. As a result, New Gold delivered three quarters in a row of solid free cash flow generation, while continuing to invest in our projects and exploration, and delivering key catalysts ahead of schedule and on budget."

Fourth quarter consolidated production of 80,438 ounces of gold and 14.5 million pounds of copper at all-in sustaining costs 4 of $1,018 per gold ounce (by-product basis) 2 , the lowest all-in sustaining cost 2 quarter of 2024. Fourth quarter production represented a 2% gold and 21% copper increase over the prior-year period, while all-in sustaining costs were 31% lower than the prior-year period and trended down quarter-over-quarter throughout 2024.

of per gold ounce (by-product basis) , the lowest all-in sustaining cost quarter of 2024. Fourth quarter production represented a 2% gold and 21% copper increase over the prior-year period, while all-in sustaining costs were 31% lower than the prior-year period and trended down quarter-over-quarter throughout 2024. Full year consolidated gold production was 298,303 ounces of gold and 54.0 million pounds of copper at all-in sustaining costs 4 of $1,239 per gold ounce, below the bottom end of the 2024 consolidated cost guidance of $1,240 to $1,340 per gold ounce (by-product basis) 2 .

of per gold ounce, below the bottom end of the 2024 consolidated cost guidance of to per gold ounce (by-product basis) . During the fourth quarter the Company generated free cash flow 4 of $22 million after investing $65 million in advancing growth projects. Rainy River generated $36 million in free cash flow 2 , net of $30 million in capital expenditures and $11 million in stream payments.

of after investing in advancing growth projects. generated in free cash flow , net of in capital expenditures and in stream payments. The Company generated $85 million in free cash flow 2 for 2024 after investing over $270 million in total capital, including $184 million in growth capital delivering C-Zone commercial production at New Afton and first ore from Rainy River underground Main ahead of schedule.

in free cash flow for 2024 after investing over in total capital, including in growth capital delivering C-Zone commercial production at New Afton and first ore from underground Main ahead of schedule. December 31, 2024 cash and cash equivalents were $105 million after repaying the remaining $50 million outstanding on the credit facility during the quarter, which was drawn to finance the partial repurchase of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan ("OTPP") free cash flow interest in New Afton, increasing New Gold's interest to 80.1%.

Consolidated Financial Highlights



Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 Revenue ($M) 262.2 199.2 924.5 786.5 Operating expenses ($M) 112.4 120.8 436.3 450.4 Depreciation and depletion ($M) 56.7 66.0 247.5 234.2 Net earnings (loss) ($M) 55.1 (27.4) 102.6 (64.5) Net earnings (loss), per share ($) 0.07 (0.04) 0.14 (0.09) Adj. net earnings ($M)1 59.1 (4.7) 153.4 48.4 Adj. net earnings, per share ($)1 0.07 (0.01) 0.20 0.07 Cash generated from operations ($M) 109.6 70.6 392.8 287.6 Cash generated from operations, per share ($) 0.14 0.10 0.52 0.42 Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital ($M)1 125.7 64.9 408.8 293.4 Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital, per share ($)1 0.16 0.09 0.54 0.43 Free cash flow ($M)1 22.1 0.7 84.9 16.6

Revenue increased over the prior-year periods primarily due to higher gold and copper prices and higher copper sales volume, partially offset by lower gold sales volume.

Operating expenses were lower than the prior-year periods due to lower gold production at Rainy River , and lower operating expenses at New Afton.

, and lower operating expenses at New Afton. Depreciation expense in the fourth quarter decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower gold production at Rainy River . For the year ended December 31, 2024 , depreciation and depletion increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher gold and copper production at New Afton, and the achievement of commercial production at C-Zone.

. For the year ended , depreciation and depletion increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher gold and copper production at New Afton, and the achievement of commercial production at C-Zone. Net earnings increased over the prior-year periods due to an increase in revenues and lower operating expenses.

Adjusted net earnings 1 increased compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to higher revenue and lower operating expenses.

increased compared to the prior-year periods primarily due to higher revenue and lower operating expenses. Cash generated from operations and free cash flow1 increased over the prior-year periods primarily due to higher revenue.

Consolidated Operational Highlights



Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 Gold production (ounces)4 80,438 79,187 298,303 321,178 Gold sold (ounces)4 77,281 77,870 296,846 319,116 Copper production (Mlbs)4 14.5 12.0 54.0 47.4 Copper sold (MIbs)4 13.6 11.9 50.0 44.4 Gold revenue, per ounce ($)5 2,633 1,977 2,384 1,920 Copper revenue, per pound ($)5 3.96 3.52 3.97 3.61 Average realized gold price, per ounce ($)1 2,667 2,001 2,413 1,944 Average realized copper price, per pound ($)1 4.18 3.72 4.19 3.84 Operating expenses per gold ounce sold ($/ounce, co-product)3 1,093 1,154 1,091 1,048 Operating expenses per copper pound sold ($/pound, co-product)3 2.04 2.61 2.25 2.61 Depreciation and depletion per gold ounce sold ($/ounce)5 733 851 836 736 Cash costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) ($/ounce)2 728 994 769 891 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) ($/ounce)2 1,018 1,481 1,239 1,434 Sustaining capital ($M)1 10.3 24.1 87.5 121.6 Growth capital ($M)1 65.0 36.5 183.6 144.3 Total capital ($M) 75.3 60.6 271.1 265.9

New Afton Mine

Operational Highlights

New Afton Mine Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 Gold production (ounces)4 19,652 16,495 72,609 67,433 Gold sold (ounces)4 18,442 16,784 68,170 64,185 Copper production (Mlbs)4 14.5 12.0 54.0 47.4 Copper sold (Mlbs)4 13.6 11.9 50.0 44.4 Gold revenue, per ounce ($)5 2,539 1,898 2,298 1,846 Copper revenue, per ounce ($)5 3.96 3.52 3.97 3.61 Average realized gold price, per ounce ($)1 2,679 2,009 2,424 1,964 Average realized copper price, per pound ($)1 4.18 3.72 4.19 3.84 Operating expenses ($/oz gold, co-product)3 647 790 707 775 Operating expenses ($/lb copper, co-product)3 2.04 2.61 2.25 2.61 Depreciation and depletion ($/ounce)5 1,000 1,069 1,057 1,049 Cash costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) ($/ounce)2 (691) 224 (479) 166 Cash costs per gold ounce sold ($/ounce, co-product)3 721 856 778 847 Cash costs per copper pound sold ($/pound, co-product)3 2.27 2.83 2.47 2.86 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) ($/ounce)2 (540) 502 (289) 502 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold ($/ounce, co-product)3 766 939 835 948 All-in sustaining costs per copper pound sold ($/pound, co-product)3 2.42 3.10 2.66 3.20 Sustaining capital ($M)1 1.4 3.8 9.2 18.7 Growth capital ($M)1 44.0 32.2 130.8 126.5 Total capital ($M) 45.4 36.1 139.9 145.2

Operating Key Performance Indicators

New Afton Mine Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 New Afton Mine Only







Tonnes mined per day (ore and waste) 11,890 9,933 10,616 9,771 Tonnes milled per calendar day 13,189 8,181 11,439 8,289 Gold grade milled (g/t) 0.58 0.73 0.61 0.72 Gold recovery (%) 85 % 90 % 87 % 90 % Copper grade milled (%) 0.62 0.79 0.65 0.77 Copper recovery (%) 87 % 91 % 89 % 91 % Gold production (ounces) 19,310 15,942 71,551 62,637 Copper production (Mlbs) 14.5 12.0 54.0 47.4 Ore Purchase Agreements6







Gold production (ounces) 342 553 1,058 4,796

Fourth quarter production was 19,652 ounces of gold (inclusive of ore purchase agreements) and 14.5 million pounds of copper. For the year ended December 31, 2024 , gold production was 72,609 ounces (inclusive of ore purchase agreements) and 54.0 million pounds of copper. The increase over the prior-year periods was due to higher tonnes processed, partially offset by lower grade and recovery.

, gold production was 72,609 ounces (inclusive of ore purchase agreements) and 54.0 million pounds of copper. The increase over the prior-year periods was due to higher tonnes processed, partially offset by lower grade and recovery. Operating expenses per gold ounce sold 5 and copper pound sold for the quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased over the prior-year periods, primarily due to lower underground mining and processing costs, and higher gold and copper sales volumes. Full year operating expense per gold ounce sold was well below the 2024 guidance range of $720 to $820 per gold ounce sold, and operating expense per copper pound sold was within the 2024 guidance range of $1.90 to $2.40 per copper pound sold.

and copper pound sold for the quarter and for the year ended decreased over the prior-year periods, primarily due to lower underground mining and processing costs, and higher gold and copper sales volumes. Full year operating expense per gold ounce sold was well below the 2024 guidance range of to per gold ounce sold, and operating expense per copper pound sold was within the 2024 guidance range of to per copper pound sold. All-in sustaining costs 1 per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) for the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased over the prior-year periods, primarily due to higher sales volume, higher by-product revenues, and lower sustaining capital spend. Full year all-in sustaining costs 1 per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) was well below the 2024 guidance range of $25 to $125 per gold ounce sold.

per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) for the fourth quarter and for the year ended decreased over the prior-year periods, primarily due to higher sales volume, higher by-product revenues, and lower sustaining capital spend. Full year all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) was well below the 2024 guidance range of to per gold ounce sold. Total capital expenditures for the quarter increased over the prior-year period, primarily from the increase in growth capital as C-Zone achieved commercial production in the fourth quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2024 , total capital decreased over the prior-year period, mainly from lower sustaining capital. Sustaining capital 1 is primarily related to the continuation of tailings management and stabilization activities. Growth capital 1 is primarily related to C-Zone underground mine development and cave construction. Full year total capital is below the 2024 guidance range of $145 million to $165 million , with approximately $15 million deferred into 2025.

, total capital decreased over the prior-year period, mainly from lower sustaining capital. Sustaining capital is primarily related to the continuation of tailings management and stabilization activities. Growth capital is primarily related to C-Zone underground mine development and cave construction. Full year total capital is below the 2024 guidance range of to , with approximately deferred into 2025. Free cash flow1 for the quarter was a net outflow of $6 million , an improvement over the prior year period due to higher revenues. Free cash flow1 for the quarter was negative due to the increased spending to achieve C-Zone commercial production. Free cash flow1 for the year ended December 31, 2024 was an inflow of $24 million , an improvement over the prior-year period due to higher revenues and lower operating expenses.

Rainy River Mine

Operational Highlights

Rainy River Mine Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 Gold production (ounces)4 60,786 62,692 225,694 253,745 Gold sold (ounces)4 58,839 61,086 228,676 254,932 Gold revenue, per ounce ($)5 2,662 1,999 2,410 1,939 Average realized gold price, per ounce ($)1 2,662 1,999 2,410 1,939 Operating expenses per gold ounce sold ($/ounce)5 1,233 1,254 1,205 1,117 Depreciation and depletion per gold ounce sold ($/ounce) 647 788 767 655 Cash costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) ($/ounce)1 1,172 1,206 1,141 1,074 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) ($/ounce)2 1,358 1,593 1,524 1,547 Sustaining capital ($M)1 8.8 20.2 78.3 102.8 Growth capital ($M)1 21.0 4.2 52.8 17.8 Total capital ($M) 29.8 24.5 131.1 120.6

Operating Key Performance Indicators

Rainy River Mine Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 Open Pit Only







Tonnes mined per day (ore and waste) 75,644 109,895 91,895 119,948 Ore tonnes mined per day 21,774 29,377 20,092 34,007 Operating waste tonnes per day 53,870 47,838 53,443 53,537 Capitalized waste tonnes per day 0 32,681 18,361 32,404 Total waste tonnes per day 53,870 80,519 71,803 85,942 Strip ratio (waste:ore) 2.47 2.74 3.57 2.53 Underground Only







Ore tonnes mined per day 1,068 859 834 857 Waste tonnes mined per day 1,506 653 1,251 506 Lateral development (metres) 1,602 659 5,235 3,030 Open Pit and Underground







Tonnes milled per calendar day 22,656 25,046 24,563 24,012 Gold grade milled (g/t) 0.97 0.94 0.85 0.99 Gold recovery (%) 93 90 92 91

Fourth quarter gold production 1 was 60,786 ounces, a decrease over the prior-year period due to lower tonnes processed impacted by unexpected mechanical down-time on the crushing and conveying system in December, partially offset by higher grade and higher recovery. For the year ended December 31, 2024 , gold production was 225,694 ounces, a decrease over the prior-year period due to lower gold grade, partially offset by higher tonnes processed and higher gold recovery.

was 60,786 ounces, a decrease over the prior-year period due to lower tonnes processed impacted by unexpected mechanical down-time on the crushing and conveying system in December, partially offset by higher grade and higher recovery. For the year ended , gold production was 225,694 ounces, a decrease over the prior-year period due to lower gold grade, partially offset by higher tonnes processed and higher gold recovery. Operating expenses per gold ounce sold for the fourth quarter decreased over the prior-year period due to lower processing cost associated with lower mill maintenance and mining consumables. For the year ended December 31, 2024 , operating expenses per gold ounce sold increased over the prior-year period due to lower gold sales and lower capitalized waste stripping, partially offset by lower processing costs and an increase in the net realizable value of the low-grade stockpile. Full year operating expenses per gold ounce sold was above the 2024 guidance range of $1,025 to $1,125 per gold ounce sold as a result of lower capitalized waste stripping.

, operating expenses per gold ounce sold increased over the prior-year period due to lower gold sales and lower capitalized waste stripping, partially offset by lower processing costs and an increase in the net realizable value of the low-grade stockpile. Full year operating expenses per gold ounce sold was above the 2024 guidance range of to per gold ounce sold as a result of lower capitalized waste stripping. All-in sustaining costs 1 per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) 2 for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased over the prior-year period primarily due to lower sustaining capital. Full year all-in sustaining costs 1 per gold ounce sold was within the 2024 guidance range of $1,425 to $1,525 per gold ounce sold, despite lower production.

per gold ounce sold (by-product basis) for the fourth quarter and the year ended decreased over the prior-year period primarily due to lower sustaining capital. Full year all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold was within the 2024 guidance range of to per gold ounce sold, despite lower production. Total capital expenditures for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 increased over the prior-year periods due to higher underground mine development metres, partially offset by lower capitalized waste in the year. Sustaining capital 1 for the full year is primarily related to capitalized waste and tailings dam raise. Growth capital 1 for the full year is related to underground development as the underground Main and Intrepid zones continue to advance. Full year total capital is below the 2024 guidance range of $145 million to $165 million , due to efficient capital management, savings related to execution of the Rainy River tailings dam raise, and lower capitalized waste stripping with approximately $5 million deferred into 2025..

increased over the prior-year periods due to higher underground mine development metres, partially offset by lower capitalized waste in the year. Sustaining capital for the full year is primarily related to capitalized waste and tailings dam raise. Growth capital for the full year is related to underground development as the underground Main and Intrepid zones continue to advance. Full year total capital is below the 2024 guidance range of to , due to efficient capital management, savings related to execution of the Rainy River tailings dam raise, and lower capitalized waste stripping with approximately deferred into 2025.. Free cash flow for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 was $36 million and $90 million (net of $11 million and $34 million stream payments), respectively, an improvement over the prior-year periods primarily due to higher revenue and lower operating expenses.

About New Gold

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining Company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.

Endnotes



1. "Cash costs per gold ounce sold", "all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold" (or "AISC"), "adjusted net earnings/(loss)", "adjusted tax expense", "sustaining capital and sustaining leases", "growth capital", "average realized gold/copper price per ounce/pound", "cash generated from operations before changes in non-cash operating working capital", "free cash flow" are all non-GAAP financial performance measures that are used in this news release. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.



3. The Company produces copper and silver as by-products of its gold production. All-in sustaining costs based on a by-product basis, which includes silver and copper net revenues as by-product credits to the total costs. These are extraction concepts, as the commodities produced represent commodities sold in the course of the Company's ordinary activities.



4. Co-product basis includes net silver sales revenues as by-product credits and apportions net costs to each metal produced by 30% gold, 70% copper, and subsequently dividing the amount by the total gold ounces sold, or pounds of copper sold, to arrive at per ounce or per pound figures. These are extraction concepts, as the commodities produced represent commodities sold in the course of the Company's ordinary activities



4. Production is shown on a total contained basis while sales are shown on a net payable basis, including final product inventory and smelter payable adjustments, where applicable.



5. These are supplementary financial measures which are calculated as follows: "Revenue gold ($/ounce)" and "Revenue copper ($/pound)" is total gold revenue divided by total gold ounces sold and total copper revenue divided by copper pounds sold, respectively, "Operating expenses ($/oz gold, co-product)" is total operating expenses apportioned to gold based on a percentage of activity basis divided by total gold ounces sold, "Operating expenses ($/lb copper, co-product)" is total operating expenses apportioned to copper based on a percentage of activity basis divided by total copper pounds sold; "Depreciation and depletion ($/oz gold)" is depreciation and depletion expenses divided by total gold ounces sold.



6. Key performance indicator data for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 is exclusive of ounces from ore purchase agreements for New Afton. The New Afton Mine purchases small amounts of ore from local operations, subject to certain grade and other criteria. These ounces represented approximately 1% of total gold ounces produced using New Afton's excess mill capacity. All other ounces are mined and produced at New Afton.

Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures

Cash Costs per Gold Ounce Sold

"Cash costs per gold ounce sold" is a common non-GAAP financial performance measure used in the gold mining industry but does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold reports cash costs on a sales basis and not on a production basis. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, this measure, along with sales, is a key indicator of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its mining operations. This measure allows investors to better evaluate corporate performance and the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating cash flow to fund future capital exploration and working capital needs.

This measure is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. This measure is not necessarily indicative of cash generated from operations under IFRS Accounting Standards or operating costs presented under IFRS Accounting Standards.

Cash costs figures are calculated in accordance with a standard developed by The Gold Institute, a worldwide association of suppliers of gold and gold products that ceased operations in 2002. Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Cash costs include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing and administration costs, royalties, and production taxes, but are exclusive of amortization, reclamation, capital and exploration costs and net of by-product revenue. Cash costs are then divided by gold ounces sold to arrive at the cash costs per gold ounce sold.

The Company produces copper and silver as by-products of its gold production. The calculation of cash costs per gold ounce for Rainy River is net of by-product silver sales revenue, and the calculation of cash costs per gold ounce sold for New Afton is net of by-product copper and silver sales revenue. New Gold notes that in connection with New Afton, the by-product revenue is sufficiently large to result in a negative cash costs on a single mine basis. Notwithstanding this by-product contribution, as a Company focused on gold production, New Gold aims to assess the economic results of its operations in relation to gold, which is the primary driver of New Gold's business. New Gold believes this metric is of interest to its investors, who invest in the Company primarily as a gold mining Company. To determine the relevant costs associated with gold only, New Gold believes it is appropriate to reflect all operating costs, as well as any revenue related to metals other than gold that are extracted in its operations.

To provide additional information to investors, New Gold has also calculated New Afton's cash costs on a co-product basis, which removes the impact of copper sales that are produced as a by-product of gold production and apportions the cash costs to each metal produced by 30% gold, 70% copper, and subsequently divides the amount by the total gold ounces, or pounds of copper sold, as the case may be, to arrive at per ounce or per pound figures. Unless indicated otherwise, all cash costs information in this MD&A is net of by-product sales.

Sustaining Capital and Sustaining Leases

"Sustaining capital" and "sustaining lease" are non-GAAP financial performance measures that do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold defines "sustaining capital" as net capital expenditures that are intended to maintain operation of its gold producing assets. Similarly, a "sustaining lease" is a lease payment that is sustaining in nature. To determine "sustaining capital" expenditures, New Gold uses cash flow related to mining interests from its consolidated statement of cash flows and deducts any expenditures that are capital expenditures to develop new operations or capital expenditures related to major projects at existing operations where these projects will significantly increase production. Management uses "sustaining capital" and "sustaining lease" to understand the aggregate net result of the drivers of all-in sustaining costs other than cash costs. These measures are intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

Growth Capital

"Growth capital" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold considers non-sustaining capital costs to be "growth capital", which are capital expenditures to develop new operations or capital expenditures related to major projects at existing operations where these projects will significantly increase production. To determine "growth capital" expenditures, New Gold uses cash flow related to mining interests from its consolidated statement of cash flows and deducts any expenditures that are capital expenditures that are intended to maintain operation of its gold producing assets. Management uses "growth capital" to understand the cost to develop new operations or related to major projects at existing operations where these projects will significantly increase production. This measure is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) per Gold Ounce Sold

"All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold" or ("AISC") is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold calculates "all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold" based on guidance announced by the World Gold Council ("WGC") in September 2013. The WGC is a non-profit association of the world's leading gold mining companies established in 1987 to promote the use of gold to industry, consumers and investors. The WGC is not a regulatory body and does not have the authority to develop accounting standards or disclosure requirements. The WGC has worked with its member companies to develop a measure that expands on IFRS Accounting Standards measures to provide visibility into the economics of a gold mining company. Current IFRS Accounting Standards measures used in the gold industry, such as operating expenses, do not capture all of the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain gold production. New Gold believes that "all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold" provides further transparency into costs associated with producing gold and will assist analysts, investors, and other stakeholders of the Company in assessing its operating performance, its ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and its overall value. In addition, the Human Resources and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors uses "all-in sustaining costs", together with other measures, in its Company scorecard to set incentive compensation goals and assess performance.

"All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold" is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The measure is not necessarily indicative of cash flow from operations under IFRS Accounting Standards or operating costs presented under IFRS Accounting Standards.

New Gold defines all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold as the sum of cash costs, net capital expenditures that are sustaining in nature, corporate general and administrative costs, sustaining leases, capitalized and expensed exploration costs that are sustaining in nature, and environmental reclamation costs, all divided by the total gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce figure. To determine sustaining capital expenditures, New Gold uses cash flow related to mining interests from its consolidated statement of cash flows and deducts any expenditures that are non-sustaining (growth). Capital expenditures to develop new operations or capital expenditures related to major projects at existing operations where these projects will significantly benefit the operation are classified as growth and are excluded. The definition of sustaining versus non-sustaining is similarly applied to capitalized and expensed exploration costs. Exploration costs to develop new operations or that relate to major projects at existing operations where these projects are expected to significantly benefit the operation are classified as non-sustaining and are excluded.

Costs excluded from all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold are non-sustaining capital expenditures, non-sustaining lease payments and exploration costs, financing costs, tax expense, and transaction costs associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, and any items that are deducted for the purposes of adjusted earnings.

To provide additional information to investors, the Company has also calculated all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold on a co-product basis for New Afton, which removes the impact of other metal sales that are produced as a by-product of gold production and apportions the all-in sustaining costs to each metal produced on a percentage of revenue basis, and subsequently divides the amount by the total gold ounces, or pounds of copper sold, as the case may be, to arrive at per ounce or per pound figures. By including cash costs as a component of all-in sustaining costs, the measure deducts by-product revenue from gross cash costs.

The following tables reconcile the above non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure on an aggregate basis.

Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per Gold Ounce Reconciliation Tables



Three months ended December 31 Year ended

December 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 CONSOLIDATED CASH COST AND AISC RECONCILIATION







Operating expenses 112.4 120.8 436.3 450.4 Treatment and refining charges on concentrate sales 5.7 4.3 19.8 18.1 By-product silver revenue (4.7) (3.6) (18.5) (13.6) By-product copper revenue (57.1) (44.1) (209.4) (170.6) Total cash costs1 56.2 77.4 228.2 284.3 Gold ounces sold4 77,281 77,870 296,846 319,116 Cash costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis)(2) 728 994.4 769 891.0 Sustaining capital expenditures1 10.3 24.1 87.5 121.6 Sustaining exploration - expensed 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.9 Sustaining leases1 0.8 1.5 2.6 9.3 Corporate G&A including share-based compensation 8.4 9.2 37.9 29.3 Reclamation expenses 2.9 2.8 11.2 12.1 Total all-in sustaining costs1 78.7 115.3 367.7 457.5 Gold ounces sold4 77,281 77,870 296,846 319,116 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis)2 1,018 1,481 1,239 1,434



Three months ended December 31 Year ended

December 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 RAINY RIVER CASH COSTS AND AISC RECONCILIATION







Operating expenses 72.6 76.6 275.6 284.7 By-product silver revenue (3.6) (2.9) (14.7) (11.0) Total cash costs1 69.0 73.7 260.9 273.7 Gold ounces sold4 58,839 61,086 228,676 254,932 Cash costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis)2 1,172 1,206 1,141 1,074 Sustaining capital expenditures1 8.8 20.2 78.3 102.8 Sustaining leases1 — 1.1 1.0 8.3 Reclamation expenses 2.2 2.3 8.4 9.6 Total all-in sustaining costs1 80.0 97.3 348.6 394.4 Gold ounces sold4 58,839 61,086 228,676 254,932 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis)2 1,358 1,593 1,524 1,547



Three months ended December 31 Year ended

December 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 NEW AFTON CASH COSTS AND AISC RECONCILIATION







Operating expenses 39.8 44.2 160.7 165.7 Treatment and refining charges on concentrate sales 5.7 4.3 19.8 18.0 By-product silver revenue (1.1) (0.6) (3.8) (2.5) By-product copper revenue (57.1) (44.1) (209.4) (170.6) Total cash costs1 (12.7) 3.8 (32.7) 10.7 Gold ounces sold4 18,442 16,784 68,170 64,185 Cash costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis)2 (691) 224 (479) 166 Sustaining capital expenditures1 1.4 3.8 9.2 18.7 Sustaining leases(1) 0.6 0.3 1.1 0.4 Reclamation expenses 0.7 0.6 2.7 2.5 Total all-in sustaining costs1 (10.0) 8.4 (19.7) 32.2 Gold ounces sold4 18,442 16,784 68,170 64,185 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold (by-product basis)2 (540) 502 (289) 502

Three months ended December 31, 2024 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) Gold Copper Total NEW AFTON CASH COSTS AND AISC RECONCILIATION (ON A CO-PRODUCT BASIS)





Operating expenses 11.9 27.9 39.8 Units of metal sold 18,442 13.6

Operating expenses ($/oz gold or lb copper sold, co-product3 647 2.04

Treatment and refining charges on concentrate sales 1.7 4.0 5.7 By-product silver revenue (0.3) (0.8) (1.1) Cash costs (co-product)3 13.3 31.1 44.3 Cash costs per gold ounce sold or lb copper sold (co-product)3 721 2.27

Sustaining capital expenditures1 0.4 1.0 1.4 Sustaining leases1 0.2 0.4 0.6 Reclamation expenses 0.2 0.5 0.7 All-in sustaining costs (co-product)3 14.1 33.0 47.1 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold or lb copper sold (co-product)3 766 2.42

(i) Apportioned to each metal produced on a percentage of activity basis. For the above reconciliation table, 30% of operating costs were

attributed to gold production and 70% of operating costs were attributed to copper production.

Three months ended December 31, 2023 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) Gold Copper Total NEW AFTON CASH COSTS AND AISC RECONCILIATION (ON A CO-PRODUCT BASIS)





Operating expenses 13.3 30.9 44.2 Units of metal sold 16,784 11.9

Operating expenses ($/oz gold or lb copper sold, co-product3 790 2.61

Treatment and refining charges on concentrate sales 1.3 3.0 4.3 By-product silver revenue (0.2) (0.5) (0.6) Cash costs (co-product)3 14.4 33.5 47.9 Cash costs per gold ounce sold or lb copper sold (co-product)3 856 2.83

Sustaining capital expenditures1 1.2 2.7 3.8 Reclamation expenses 0.2 0.4 0.6 All-in sustaining costs (co-product)3 15.8 36.8 52.6 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold or lb copper sold (co-product)3 939 3.10

(i) Apportioned to each metal produced on a percentage of activity basis. For the above reconciliation table, 30% of operating costs

were attributed to gold production and 70% of operating costs were attributed to copper production.

Year ended December 31, 2024 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) Gold Copper Total NEW AFTON CASH COSTS AND AISC RECONCILIATION (ON A CO-PRODUCT BASIS)





Operating expenses 48.2 112.5 160.7 Units of metal sold 68,170 50.0

Operating expenses ($/oz gold or lb copper sold, co-product3 707 2.25

Treatment and refining charges on concentrate sales 5.9 13.8 19.7 By-product silver revenue (1.1) (2.6) (3.7) Cash costs (co-product)3 53.0 123.7 176.7 Cash costs per gold ounce sold or lb copper sold (co-product)3 778 2.47

Sustaining capital expenditures1 2.7 6.4 9.2 Sustaining leases1 0.3 0.8 1.1 Reclamation expenses 0.8 1.9 2.7 All-in sustaining costs (co-product)3 56.9 132.8 189.7 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold or lb copper sold (co-product)3 835 2.66

(i) Apportioned to each metal produced on a percentage of activity basis. For the above reconciliation table, 30% of operating costs

were attributed to gold production and 70% of operating costs were attributed to copper production.

Year ended December 31, 2023 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) Gold Copper Total NEW AFTON CASH COSTS AND AISC RECONCILIATION (ON A CO-PRODUCT BASIS)





Operating expenses 49.7 116.0 165.7 Units of metal sold 64,185 44.4

Operating expenses ($/oz gold or lb copper sold, co-product3 775 2.61

Treatment and refining charges on concentrate sales 5.4 12.6 18.0 By-product silver revenue (0.8) (1.8) (2.5) Cash costs (co-product)3 54.4 126.9 181.2 Cash costs per gold ounce sold or lb copper sold (co-product)3 847 2.86

Sustaining capital expenditures1 5.6 13.1 18.7 Reclamation expenses 0.8 1.8 2.5 All-in sustaining costs (co-product)3 60.8 142.0 202.8 All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce sold or lb copper sold (co-product)3 948 3.20

(i) Apportioned to each metal produced on a percentage of activity basis. For the above reconciliation table, 30% of operating costs

were attributed to gold production and 70% of operating costs were attributed to copper production.

Sustaining Capital Expenditures Reconciliation Table



Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended December 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 TOTAL SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES







Mining interests per consolidated statement of cash flows 75.3 60.6 271.1 265.9 New Afton growth capital expenditures1 (44.0) (32.2) (130.8) (126.5) Rainy River growth capital expenditures1 (21.0) (4.2) (52.8) (17.8) Sustaining capital expenditures1 10.3 24.1 87.5 121.6

Adjusted Net Earnings/(Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share

"Adjusted net earnings" and "adjusted net earnings per share" are non-GAAP financial performance measures that do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Net earnings have been adjusted, including the associated tax impact, for loss on repayment of long-term debt, corporate restructuring and the group of costs in "Other gains and losses" as per Note 4 of the Company's consolidated financial statements. Key entries in this grouping are: the fair value changes for the Rainy River gold stream obligation, fair value changes for the New Afton free cash flow interest obligation, fair value changes for copper price option contracts, foreign exchange gains/loss, fair value changes in investments. The income tax adjustments reflect the tax impact of the above adjustments and is referred to as "adjusted tax expense".

The Company uses "adjusted net earnings" for its own internal purposes. Management's internal budgets and forecasts and public guidance do not reflect the items which have been excluded from the determination of "adjusted net earnings". Consequently, the presentation of "adjusted net earnings" enables investors to better understand the underlying operating performance of the Company's core mining business through the eyes of management. Management periodically evaluates the components of "adjusted net earnings" based on an internal assessment of performance measures that are useful for evaluating the operating performance of New Gold's business and a review of the non-GAAP financial performance measures used by mining industry analysts and other mining companies. "Adjusted net earnings" and "adjusted net earnings per share" are intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. These measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flows from operations as determined under IFRS Accounting Standards. The following table reconciles these non-GAAP financial performance measures to the most directly comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure.



Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended December 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS (LOSS) RECONCILIATION







Earnings (loss) before taxes 64.6 (30.8) 83.2 (59.2) Other losses 4.3 30.7 88.9 115.3 Adjusted net earnings (loss) before taxes 68.9 (0.1) 172.1 56.1 Income tax (expense) recovery (9.5) 3.4 19.4 (5.3) Income tax adjustments (0.3) (8.0) (38.1) (2.4) Adjusted income tax (expense) recovery1 (9.8) (4.6) (18.7) (7.7) Adjusted net earnings (loss)1 59.1 (4.7) 153.4 48.4 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) ($/share)1 0.07 (0.01) 0.20 0.07

Cash Generated from Operations, before Changes in Non-Cash Operating Working Capital

"Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Other companies may calculate this measure differently and this measure is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. "Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital" excludes changes in non-cash operating working capital. New Gold believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides further transparency and assists analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in assessing the Company's ability to generate cash from its operations before temporary working capital changes.

Cash generated from operations, before non-cash changes in working capital is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. This measure is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flows from operations as determined under IFRS Accounting Standards. The following table reconciles this non-GAAP financial performance measure to the most directly comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure.



Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended December 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 CASH RECONCILIATION







Cash generated from operations 109.6 70.6 392.8 287.6 Change in non-cash operating working capital 16.1 (5.7) 16.0 5.8 Cash generated from operations, before changes in non-cash operating working capital1 125.7 64.9 408.8 293.4

Free Cash Flow

"Free cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. New Gold defines "free cash flow" as cash generated from operations and proceeds of sale of other assets less capital expenditures on mining interests, lease payments, settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities which include the Rainy River gold stream obligation and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan free cash flow interest. New Gold believes this non-GAAP financial performance measure provides further transparency and assists analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in assessing the Company's ability to generate cash flow from current operations. "Free cash flow" is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flows from operations as determined under IFRS. The following tables reconcile this non-GAAP financial performance measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure on an aggregate and mine-by-mine basis.



Three months ended December 31, 2024 (in millions of U.S. dollars) Rainy River New Afton Other Total FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION







Cash generated from operations 77.6 39.6 (7.7) 109.5 Less Mining interest capital expenditures (29.8) (45.4) (0.2) (75.4) Add Proceeds of sale from other assets — — — — Less Lease payments (0.1) (0.6) — (0.7) Less Cash settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities (11.3) — — (11.3) Free Cash Flow1 36.4 (6.4) (7.9) 22.1



Three months ended December 31, 2023 (in millions of U.S. dollars) Rainy River New Afton Other Total FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION







Cash generated from operations 56.6 25.6 (11.6) 70.6 Less Mining interest capital expenditures (24.5) (36.1) — (60.6) Add Proceeds of sale from other assets — — (0.1) (0.1) Less Lease payments (1.1) (0.3) (0.2) (1.6) Less Cash settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities (7.5) — (0.1) (7.6) Free Cash Flow1 23.6 (10.8) (12.0) 0.7



Twelve months ended December 31, 2024 (in millions of U.S. dollars) Rainy River New Afton Other Total FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION







Cash generated from operations 256.0 165.2 (28.5) 392.8 Less Mining interest capital expenditures (131.1) (139.9) (0.1) (271.1) Add Proceeds of sale from other assets — — — — Less Lease payments (1.0) (1.1) (0.5) (2.6) Less Cash settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities (34.2) — — (34.2) Free Cash Flow1 89.7 24.2 (29.0) 84.9



Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 (in millions of U.S. dollars) Rainy River New Afton Other Total FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION







Cash generated from operations 212.7 101.6 (26.7) 287.6 Less Mining interest capital expenditures (120.6) (145.2) (0.1) (265.9) Add Proceeds of sale from other assets — — (0.1) (0.1) Less Lease payments (8.3) (0.4) (0.6) (9.3) Less Cash settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities (28.8) — (0.1) (28.9) Free Cash Flow1 55.0 (44.0) (27.6) (16.6)

Average Realized Price

"Average realized price per ounce of gold sold" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Other companies may calculate this measure differently and this measure is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management uses this measure to better understand the price realized in each reporting period for gold sales. "Average realized price per ounce of gold sold" is intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The following tables reconcile this non-GAAP financial performance measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure on an aggregate and mine-by-mine basis.



Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended December 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 TOTAL AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE







Revenue from gold sales 203.5 153.9 707.8 612.8 Treatment and refining charges on gold concentrate sales 2.6 1.9 8.6 7.6 Gross revenue from gold sales 206.1 155.8 716.4 620.4 Gold ounces sold 77,281 77,870 296,846 319,116 Total average realized price per gold ounce sold ($/ounce)1 2,667 2,001 2,413 1,944



Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended December 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 RAINY RIVER AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE







Revenue from gold sales 156.7 122.1 551.1 494.3 Gold ounces sold 58,839 61,086 228,676 254,932 Rainy River average realized price per gold ounce sold ($/ounce)1 2,662 1,999 2,410 1,939



Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended December 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 NEW AFTON AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE







Revenue from gold sales 46.8 31.9 156.6 118.5 Treatment and refining charges on gold concentrate sales 2.6 1.9 8.6 7.6 Gross revenue from gold sales 49.4 33.8 165.3 126.1 Gold ounces sold 18,442 16,784 68,170 64,185 New Afton average realized price per gold ounce sold ($/ounce)1 2,679 2,009 2,424 1,964

For additional information with respect to the non-GAAP measures used by the Company, refer to the detailed "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measure" section disclosure in the MD&A for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release, including any information relating to New Gold's future financial or operating performance are "forward-looking". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that New Gold expects to occur are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "targeted", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "projects", "potential", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation of such terms. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements with respect to: the Company's expectations and guidance with respect to production, costs, capital investment and expenses on a mine-by-mine and consolidated basis, associated timing and accomplishing the factors contributing to those expectations; successfully completing the Company's growth projects and the significant increase in production in coming years as a result thereof; successfully reducing operating costs and capital expenditures and the significant free cash flow anticipated to be generated as a result thereof over the next three years; expectations regarding strengthened production in the second half of 2025; expectations of successfully ramping up production at Rainy River's underground Main Zone throughout 2025 and expanding to Phase 5; expectations that New Afton C-Zone successfully continues ramping up to full commercial production by the end of 2025 and there are developments into the East Extension; ; and expectations that gold production will increase in 2025.

All forward-looking statements in this news release are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond New Gold's ability to control or predict. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release, its most recent Annual Information Form and NI 43-101 Technical Reports on the Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. In addition to, and subject to, such assumptions discussed in more detail elsewhere, the forward-looking statements in this news release are also subject to the following assumptions: (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting New Gold's operations, including material disruptions to the Company's supply chain, workforce or otherwise; (2) political and legal developments in jurisdictions where New Gold operates, or may in the future operate, being consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (3) the accuracy of New Gold's current Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates and the grade of gold, silver and copper expected to be mined; (4) the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, and to a lesser extent, the Mexican Peso, and commodity prices being approximately consistent with current levels and expectations for the purposes of 2024 guidance and otherwise; (5) prices for diesel, natural gas, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (6) equipment, labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (7) arrangements with First Nations and other Indigenous groups in respect of the New Afton Mine and Rainy River Mine being consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (8) all required permits, licenses and authorizations being obtained from the relevant governments and other relevant stakeholders within the expected timelines and the absence of material negative comments or obstacles during the applicable regulatory processes; and (9) the results of the life of mine plans for the Rainy River Mine and the New Afton Mine being realized.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: price volatility in the spot and forward markets for metals and other commodities; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, between actual and estimated costs, between actual and estimated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources and between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; equipment malfunction, failure or unavailability; accidents; risks related to early production at the Rainy River Mine, including failure of equipment, machinery, the process circuit or other processes to perform as designed or intended; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining and maintaining the validity and enforceability of the necessary licenses and permits and complying with the permitting requirements of each jurisdiction in which New Gold operates, including, but not limited to: uncertainties and unanticipated delays associated with obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations and complying with permitting requirements; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changing costs, timelines and development schedules as it relates to construction; the Company not being able to complete its construction projects at the Rainy River Mine or the New Afton Mine on the anticipated timeline or at all; the ability to successfully implement strategic plans; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; changes in national and local government legislation in the countries in which New Gold does or may in the future carry on business; compliance with public company disclosure obligations; controls, regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which New Gold does or may in the future carry on business; the Company's dependence on the Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine; the Company not being able to complete its exploration drilling programs on the anticipated timeline or at all; inadequate water management and stewardship; tailings storage facilities and structure failures; failing to complete stabilization projects according to plan; geotechnical instability and conditions; disruptions to the Company's workforce at either the Rainy River Mine or the New Afton Mine, or both; significant capital requirements and the availability and management of capital resources; additional funding requirements; diminishing quantities or grades of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; uncertainties inherent to mining economic studies including the Technical Reports for the Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine; impairment; unexpected delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of First Nations and other Indigenous groups; climate change, environmental risks and hazards and the Company's response thereto; ability to obtain and maintain sufficient insurance; management and reporting of environmental, social and governance ("ESG") matters; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; fluctuations in the international currency markets and in the rates of exchange of the currencies of Canada, and the United States; global economic and financial conditions and any global or local natural events that may impede the economy or New Gold's ability to carry on business in the normal course; inflation; compliance with debt obligations and maintaining sufficient liquidity; the responses of the relevant governments to any disease, epidemic or pandemic outbreak not being sufficient to contain the impact of such outbreak; disruptions to the Company's supply chain and workforce due to any disease, epidemic or pandemic outbreak; an economic recession or downturn as a result of any disease, epidemic or pandemic outbreak that materially adversely affects the Company's operations or liquidity position; taxation; fluctuation in treatment and refining charges; transportation and processing of unrefined products; rising costs or availability of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment; information systems security threats; adequate infrastructure; relationships with communities, governments and other stakeholders; labour disputes; effectiveness of supply chain due diligence; the uncertainties inherent in current and future legal challenges to which New Gold is or may become a party; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties; competition; loss of, or inability to attract, key employees; use of derivative products and hedging transactions; reliance on third-party contractors; counterparty risk and the performance of third party service providers; investment risks and uncertainty relating to the value of equity investments in public companies held by the Company from time to time; the adequacy of internal and disclosure controls; conflicts of interest; the lack of certainty with respect to foreign operations and legal systems, which may not be immune from the influence of political pressure, corruption or other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; and the successful acquisitions and integration of business arrangements and realizing the intended benefits therefrom. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development, construction, operation and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks) as well as "Risk Factors" included in New Gold's Annual Information Form and other disclosure documents filed on and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. New Gold expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information relating to the Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources contained herein has been reviewed and approved by the following New Gold employees, all of whom are "Qualified Persons" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

All other scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Travis Pastachak, Senior Director, Project Development of New Gold. Mr. Pastachak is a Professional Geoscientist and a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS). Mr. Pastachak is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101. To the Company's knowledge, each of the aforementioned persons holds less than 1% of the outstanding securities of the Company.

The estimates of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources discussed in this MD&A may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing and other risks and relevant issues. New Gold's current NI 43-101 Technical Reports, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, contain further information regarding Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates, classification, reporting parameters, key assumptions and risks for each of New Gold's material mineral properties. Please refer to "Technical Report on the New Afton Mine, British Columbia, Canada" dated December 31, 2024 and "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Rainy River Mine in Ontario, Canada" dated December 31, 2024.

