NEW GOLD ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF VOTE FOR ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) today announces the voting results from the election of its Board of Directors at New Gold's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 6, 2025, as set out below.

Election of Directors

Director Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Patrick Godin

428,081,129

99.70 %

1,303,979

0.30 %

Sophie Bergeron

427,630,255

99.59 %

1,754,853

0.41 %

Ross Bhappu

427,911,430

99.66 %

1,473,678

0.34 %

Nicholas Chirekos

394,885,856

91.97 %

34,499,252

8.03 %

Gillian Davidson

426,373,176

99.30 %

3,011,932

0.70 %

Thomas McCulley

427,919,939

99.66 %

1,465,169

0.34 %

Christian Milau

424,822,124

98.94 %

4,562,984

1.06 %

Richard O'Brien

405,488,179

94.43 %

23,896,929

5.57 %

Marilyn Schonberner

426,184,735

99.25 %

3,200,373

0.75 %

Say on Pay Advisory Vote

Votes For

Votes Against

% For

% Against

405,189,666

24,195,443

94.37 %

5.63 %

The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting are disclosed in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com on May 7, 2025.

About New Gold

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining Company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the New Afton copper-gold mine and the Rainy River gold mine. New Gold's vision is to be the most valued intermediate gold and copper producer through profitable and responsible mining for our shareholders and stakeholders. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com

For further information, please contact: Ankit Shah, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Direct: +1 (416) 324-6027, Email: [email protected]; Brandon Throop, Director, Investor Relations, Direct: +1 (647) 264-5027, Email: [email protected]

