New Free Storytelling App by Exhausted Quarantining Mother is Designed to Give 1,000,000 Hours of Sleep

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- Alejandra Leibovich (active Miami-based artist Aleloop, owner of Aleloop inc.), a mom of a 5-year-old boy, is launching a new storytelling app and sharing it with parents across the globe for free in hopes of giving some help during a year when all the moms and dads could use some extra sleep, but most of them don't have that chance.

Dozens of original improv stories in one simple application are designed to positively shift a kid's attention and be the alternative when the amount of screen time has increased but outdoor activities are still limited. The stories are unpredictable, the characters are fascinating, and the application is completely free.

All of the stories are recorded in a unique live audio format, full of fun interruptions from Alejandra's son, cool sound effects, and unexpected story turns. A convenient interface of the app allows you to create your own playlists, download favorite stories and listen to them offline. Illustrations of the main characters add to the experience, and in addition to the app you will receive an email with a printable activity kit. The app is available in App Store and Google Play.

"When all of the parents are facing changes in their kid's routines due to the pandemic, I know it can get hard to maintain your own mental and physical health. Most of the parents are lacking sleep during the regular times. Imagine how much harder it is when your kids are studying at home and can't access their regular activities! I faced it myself. That's why I want to be a part of the solution. My dream is to give 1.000.000 hours of sleep to all the parents in the world. We all need some new calming tools. I'm trying to be the change I want to see in the world now" - says Leibovich, who found out that redirecting her son's attention with the story has proven to be an effective tool to calm him down.

"It really works. The app is simple and the stories are fun!" - says Gregory Anderson, a dad of three chidren.

Alejandra Leibovich is a Miami-based visual artist and software developer, ex Sr Art Director of MTV, Nickelodeon, and Cartoon Network creative services. She was awarded Woman of the Year by Enterprising Women, is the winner of The Sammy Technology Award, and has received dozens of international design and animation awards for her work in television. Today Leibovich is a successful entrepreneur and a mother who gets inspired by challenges.

