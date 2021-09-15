New Found Intercepts More High-Grade Gold at Keats; Extends Zone 200m Vertically Towards Surface

Highlight intervals are summarized below. Additional results are provided in Table 2.

Hole No. From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m)* Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-21-145 39.00 41.50 2.50 21.29 Keats Main NFGC-21-170 101.55 106.40 4.85 31.80 Keats Main NFGC-21-184 140.25 143.25 3.00 36.52 Keats Main NFGC-21-250 170.75 177.80 7.05 32.65 Keats Main NFGC-21-251 227.00 229.00 2.00 137.49 Keats Main NFGC-21-257 229.50 232.55 3.05 24.12 Keats Main NFGC-21-310 279.25 281.45 2.20 104.59 Keats Main

* Note that the true width of the mineralization is uncertain, but host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping implying true widths in the range of 85% to 95% of reported intercepts. Intervals are calculated at a 1 g/t Au cut-off grade and minimum width of 2m; grades have not been capped in the averaging.

The interval of 104.59 g/t Au over 2.20m in NFGC-21-310 is the furthest south drill interval reported to date along the south-westerly plunging core dilatational zone extending drill definition of this zone (see Figures 1 and 2).

in NFGC-21-310 is the furthest south drill interval reported to date along the south-westerly plunging core dilatational zone extending drill definition of this zone (see Figures 1 and 2). Recent intercept highlights of 31.80 g/t Au over 4.85m in NFGC-21-170 and 36.52 g/t Au over 3.00m in NFGC-21-184 up dip of the core dilatational zone within the Keats fault demonstrate strong vertical continuity of the Keats Main Zone to surface.

in NFGC-21-170 and 36.52 g/t Au over in NFGC-21-184 up dip of the core dilatational zone within the Keats fault demonstrate strong vertical continuity of the Keats Main Zone to surface. The Keats high-grade zone vertical profile now exceeds 200m up dip of the core dilatational zone and is open to surface and along strike to the northeast and southwest.

up dip of the core dilatational zone and is open to surface and along strike to the northeast and southwest. Drill hole NFGC-21-257 intersected a new zone of high-grade gold mineralization in the hanging wall of the Keats fault near surface; the interval graded 9.18g/t Au over 2.70m .

. Future exploration at Keats will continue to expand the Keats Main zone along strike and down plunge but also focus on targeting specific zones in both the hanging wall and foot wall of the Keats fault.

Denis Laviolette, President of New Found, stated: "The high-grade zones along the Appleton Fault continue to see significant expansion. Today's announcement demonstrates further continuity of high-grade gold mineralization at Keats including between the core dilatational zone and surface; a vertical distance of 200m. Last week we announced that we doubled the drilled depth of the high-grade Lotto vein system with strong vertical continuity, and we are now seeing similar vertical continuity at Keats above the plunging dilation zone. We are pleased to see high-grade zones that start at surface and extend for these distances along strike and to depth, remaining open in all directions for further expansion. The addition of a new hanging wall zone at Keats near surface adds to the growing list of discoveries made this past year along the Appleton Fault. These discoveries continue to support our belief in the high potential for additional discoveries along approximately 7.8km of strike on the Appleton Fault, within a prospective corridor of approximately 500m on each side of the Appleton Fault."

Drill-hole Details

Hole No. From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m)* Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-21-92 176.00 178.00 2.00 1.92 Keats South NFGC-21-120** 9.65 21.70 12.05 12.65 Keats Main Including 9.65 13.25 3.60 35.76 And** 22.90 25.00 2.10 1.33 And** 28.20 33.00 4.80 1.98 And** 36.00 38.00 2.00 2.66 And** 40.30 46.00 5.70 5.16 And 95.00 98.00 3.00 1.69 Keats FW NFGC-21-140 95.50 103.45 7.95 3.59 Keats Main Including 100.15 102.45 2.30 9.69 And 164.25 166.60 2.35 1.01 Keats FW NFGC-21-145 39.00 41.50 2.50 21.29 Keats Main And 81.00 83.35 2.35 13.04 Keats FW NFGC-21-148A 233.50 256.35 22.85 1.15 Keats Main NFGC-21-149 48.05 53.60 5.55 2.46 Keats Main And 62.55 67.35 4.80 9.22 And 72.80 77.45 4.65 1.82 NFGC-21-163 73.80 85.40 11.60 4.92 Keats Main Including 77.65 80.65 3.00 13.30 And 154.00 156.75 2.75 1.40 Keats FW NFGC-21-164 247.80 250.00 2.20 1.37 Keats Main And 261.00 263.00 2.00 1.23 And 267.45 270.00 2.55 1.65 And 272.30 277.20 4.90 1.77 NFGC-21-170 70.00 72.70 2.70 1.96 Keats Main And 90.70 93.00 2.30 1.02 And 101.55 106.40 4.85 31.80 NFGC-21-173 115.60 117.80 2.20 1.39 Keats Main And 126.90 128.95 2.05 4.09 NFGC-21-174 273.60 277.05 3.45 1.79 Keats Main And 300.00 306.00 6.00 1.57 And 340.90 343.00 2.10 1.85 Keats FW NFGC-21-184 140.25 143.25 3.00 36.52 Keats Main And 151.30 154.00 2.70 1.02 NFGC-21-188A NSV Keats Main NFGC-21-194 NSV Keats North NFGC-21-198 141.85 144.30 2.45 1.03 Keats Main And 154.50 156.55 2.05 4.23 NFGC-21-200 NSV Keats Main NFGC-21-203 157.35 162.15 4.80 2.71 Keats Main Including 157.35 159.90 2.55 4.14 And 173.50 176.00 2.50 1.08 And 242.60 245.65 3.05 1.12 Keats FW NFGC-21-212 71.60 74.75 3.15 2.64 Keats Main And 90.00 92.65 2.65 1.77 NFGC-21-222 242.00 245.70 3.70 1.20 Keats Main And 260.00 262.85 2.85 1.33 And 290.95 293.20 2.25 1.19 And 334.95 337.00 2.05 1.51 NFGC-21-223 21.00 23.65 2.65 1.05 Keats Main And 88.40 90.60 2.20 1.23 Keats FW NFGC-21-227 42.30 44.30 2.00 1.71 Keats Main NFGC-21-229 NSV Keats Main NFGC-21-236 48.75 51.05 2.30 2.28 Keats Main And 61.65 64.00 2.35 1.91 NFGC-21-247 43.55 45.90 2.35 1.01 Keats Main And 51.35 62.00 10.65 3.37 Including 52.85 55.05 2.20 10.10 And 64.40 66.50 2.10 1.46 And 77.00 79.60 2.60 1.31 And 83.55 85.55 2.00 1.30 And 90.65 93.00 2.35 1.05 Keats FW And 160.00 162.05 2.05 2.02 NFGC-21-250 170.75 177.80 7.05 32.65 Keats Main Including 171.60 175.90 4.30 52.36 And 183.05 188.80 5.75 2.01 NFGC-21-251 227.00 229.00 2.00 137.49 Keats Main NFGC-21-257 62.30 65.00 2.70 9.18 Keats HW And 229.50 236.00 6.50 16.04 Keats Main Including 229.50 232.55 3.05 24.12 NFGC-21-283 235.40 237.55 2.15 1.05 Keats Main And 239.30 246.85 7.55 1.21 And 253.40 255.45 2.05 1.08 And 268.55 270.95 2.40 1.10 And 272.35 274.55 2.20 6.96 NFGC-21-310 279.25 281.45 2.20 104.59 Keats Main

Table 2: Summary of results reported in this release

* Note that the true width of the mineralization is uncertain, but host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping implying true widths in the range of 85% to 95% of reported intercepts. Intervals are calculated at a 1 g/t Au cut-off grade and minimum width of 2m, grades have not been capped in the averaging. ** Results released on July 5, 2021, from NFGC-21-120 updated with additional secondary zone results.

Hole No. Azimuth

(°) Dip (°) Length

(m) UTM E UTM N NFGC-21-92 300 -45 346 657836 5427049 NFGC-21-120 300 -45 109 658228 5427529 NFGC-21-140 300 -45 182 658159 5427410 NFGC-21-145 300 -45 209 658117 5427435 NFGC-21-148A 300 -45 333 658182 5427224 NFGC-21-149 300 -45 141 658158 5427455 NFGC-21-163 300 -45 233 658092 5427392 NFGC-21-164 300 -45 288 658204 5427216 NFGC-21-170 300 -45 171 658114 5427379 NFGC-21-173 300 -45 188 658135 5427367 NFGC-21-174 300 -45 366 658205 5427215 NFGC-21-184 300 -45 196 658157 5427354 NFGC-21-188A 300 -45 269 658292 5427337 NFGC-21-194 300 -45 365 658587 5427560 NFGC-21-198 300 -45 227 658164 5427343 NFGC-21-200 297 -55 395 658170 5427203 NFGC-21-203 300 -45 314 658144 5427333 NFGC-21-212 298.5 -45.5 194 658126 5427401 NFGC-21-222 297 -55 350 658133 5427195 NFGC-21-223 299 -45.5 112 658241 5427551 NFGC-21-227 299 -45.5 146 658253 5427545 NFGC-21-229 297 -55.5 356 658130 5427165 NFGC-21-236 299 -45.5 251 658130 5427457 NFGC-21-247 299 -45.5 182 658147 5427476 NFGC-21-250 298 -46 205 658207 5427368 NFGC-21-251 118 -75 334 657951 5427310 NFGC-21-257 118 -78 346 657951 5427310 NFGC-21-283 300 -45 392 658148 5427216 NFGC-21-310 300 -45 386 658112 5427179

Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this release

Queensway 200,000m Drill Program Update

Approximately 44 percent of the 200,000 meters have been drilled to date with approximately 20,000 meters of core pending assay results. Nine core rigs are currently operating, with a tenth scheduled to start in Q3 2021.

Sampling, Sub-sampling and Laboratory

True widths of the intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined but are estimated to be 85% to 95% of reported core lengths. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional variability in true width. Assays are uncut, and calculated intervals are reported over a minimum length of 2 meters using a lower cut-off of 1.0 g/t Au. All HQ split core assays reported were obtained by either complete sample metallic screen/fire assay or standard 30-gram fire-assaying with ICP finish at ALS Minerals in Vancouver, British Columbia, or by entire sample screened metallic screen fire assay at Eastern Analytical in Springdale, Newfoundland. The complete sample metallic screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or any samples displaying gold initial fire assay values greater than 1.0 g/t Au. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with National Instrument 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assays.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this news release dated Sept 15, 2021, by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this news release fairly and accurately represents the information for which he is responsible.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15 km west of Gander, Newfoundland, and just 18 km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 200,000m drill program at Queensway. Nine rigs are currently in operation at Queensway with the drill count planned to increase to ten rigs in Q3 2021. With a current working capital balance of approximately $111 million, New Found is well funded for this program.

Please see the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Acknowledgements

New Found acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

New Found Gold Corp.

Per: "Craig Roberts"

Craig Roberts, P.Eng., Chief Executive Officer

