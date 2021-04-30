New Found Announces Grant of Stock Options and Advises of Correction to News Release Dated April 27, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSXV: NFG) (OTC: NFGFF) announces it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 1,369,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $6.79 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring April 29, 2026. As a result of this stock option grant, the Company has 15,216,500 stock options issued, representing 10% of its issued and outstanding share capital.

Correction to the Company's April 27, 2021, News Release

The Company would like to note an error in the highlight table in its April 27, 2021 news release where the highlight interval for Hole NFGC-21-113 was incorrectly reported as 2.52 g/t Au over 2.55m. The correct highlight interval for hole NFGC-21-113 is 12.52 g/t Au over 2.55m. The NFGC-21-113 highlight interval was correctly reported in three other places in the April 27 news release: 1) in the discussion bullet points underneath the highlight table, 2) as a label for this hole on the Keats long section (Figure 1), and 3) in Table 2 in the drillhole details section. A corrected copy of the release is now posted on the Company's web site.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this news release dated April 30, 2021 by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this news release fairly and accurately represents the information for which he is responsible.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15 km west of Gander, Newfoundland, and just 18 km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 200,000m drill program at Queensway. Seven rigs are currently in operation at Queensway with the drill count planned to increase to ten rigs by the end of May 2021. With a current working capital balance of approximately $75 million, New Found is well funded for this program.

