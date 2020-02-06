New Flyer selected for the State of Florida Heavy-Duty Transit Bus Consortium

New Flyer's leading mobility solutions, including buses and technology, now available to all Florida transit agencies through simplified procurement

ST. CLOUD, MN, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that New Flyer has been selected by the Florida State Government as an approved supplier of heavy-duty transit buses to the State of Florida Heavy-Duty Transit Bus Consortium ("the contract").

The contract was procured through the Jacksonville Transportation Authority ("JTA"), and simplifies the procurement of heavy-duty transit buses for any transit authority, or any city, county, or State government agency within the State of Florida for up to five (5) years, including a base term of two (2) years with options to extend for three (3) additional one-year (1) periods. Under the contract, New Flyer can provide a wide range of products on its proven Xcelsior® platform, including thirty-five-foot and forty-foot buses offered in low-emission diesel-electric hybrid, low-emission compressed natural gas ("CNG"), and clean diesel propulsions.

"We are excited to continue supporting Florida's leading transit agencies, in pursuit of reliable mobility solutions," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. "We commend JTA and the State of Florida on their continued commitment to delivering safe, efficient buses that will provide more accessible transportation, a stronger economy, and a higher quality of life for communities all across Florida."

Since 1994, New Flyer has delivered over 1,850 buses in the state of Florida, with NFI supporting buses and coaches through its team of local technicians across the state, in addition to its Florida service location in Winter Garden. In total, Florida's public transit systems deliver nearly 218 million annual passenger trips each year through 30 urban transit systems and 20 rural transit systems across the state1.

The contract aligns with New Flyer's strategy of supporting state procurements and cooperative purchasing agreements, from which transit agencies within a prescribed region or defined list can purchase. These contracts, however, are not recorded in backlog as they do not have defined quantities allocated to NFI, or any other original equipment manufacturer. Once an agency purchases a bus under one of these agreements, the purchase is recorded as a firm order.

In alignment with the JTA Disadvantaged Business Enterprise ("DBE") Program, New Flyer remains proudly committed to partnering with DBE firms, or those operated by socially and economically disadvantaged persons, including minority and women-owned businesses ("MBE" and "WBE"), to advance fair and inclusive procurement opportunities. In addition, in January 2020 New Flyer announced an expansion to its partnership with the Transportation Diversity Council, focused on its forthcoming national Community Benefits Framework that will build on existing workforce diversity and workforce development initiatives to administer local agreements with transit agencies, community partners, and local agencies to support communities. For more information on New Flyer's social governance initiatives and performance, visit the NFI Environmental Social Governance Report at nfigroup.com/ESGR2019.

New Flyer has been leading innovation in mobility for nearly 90 years, and today supports North America's growing cities with sustainable buses, technology, and infrastructure. It also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus technology, and is currently developing automated bus technology to improve safety in public transit. In 2018, New Flyer became the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities.

Florida Department of Transportation: https://fdotwww.blob.core.windows.net/sitefinity/docs/default-source/planning/fto/sourcebook/2019sourcebook.pdf

About NFI

With 9,000 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 41,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

