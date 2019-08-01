New Flyer electric buses selected by New York's CDTA for the Capital Region

ST. CLOUD, MN, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced a new contract from the Capital District Transportation Authority ("CDTA") for four forty-foot, zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE™ heavy-duty transit buses.

The Xcelsior CHARGE™ buses, each eliminating 85-175 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, support CDTA's sustainable mission to improve accessibility and mobility, reduce the region's carbon footprint, and promote environmentally-sound business practices to benefit the surrounding community.

New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™ was also selected to provide and commission four Siemens direct current depot chargers that conform to Society of Automotive Engineer (SAE) J1772 Combined Charging System Type 1 standards.

"With its vision to drive sustainability in New York's Capital District, New Flyer is proud to have been selected by CDTA to provide an industry-leading zero-emission solution including both the latest in electric bus technology and the charging infrastructure," Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. "Leveraging over 50 years of experience manufacturing zero-emission buses, we proudly support CDTA as it drives to connected, sustainable, clean mobility in the state of New York."

"CDTA is proud to be the first transit agency in upstate New York to implement battery-electric bus technology," said Carm Basile, Chief Executive Officer, CDTA. "The purchase of New Flyer's Xcelsior CHARGE buses will help to further reduce CDTA's environmental impact, and we look forward to integrating and testing the new technology as we pursue zero-emission transit in our communities."

CDTA provides multimodal transport in the Capital District of New York (including the counties of Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady), and delivers over 16 million passenger trips per year for a community of almost 800,000 people. In 2017, the American Public Transportation Association awarded CDTA Mid-Sized Transit System of the Year.

New Flyer has more than 50 years of experience in manufacturing zero-emission buses (ZEBs), with more electric buses on the road in America than any other manufacturer. In 2018, New Flyer became the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities, joined the Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) to support industry charging standards for all electric vehicles, became the first licensee outside the Volvo Group to join OppCharge in North America, signed CALSTART's Global Commercial Drive to Zero, and signed the Transportation Electrification Accord focused on driving an equitable and prosperous future for electrified transportation.

New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™ is a service dedicated to providing safe, reliable, smart, and sustainable charging and mobility solutions as transit agencies look to transition their traditional fleets to zero-emission. For more information, visit www.newflyer.com/infrastructuresolutions/.

About NFI

With over 8,900 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Paxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 41,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

