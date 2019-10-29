New Fireproof, Waterproof Data Storage Device Provides Rapid Disaster Recovery

The ioSafe Duo automatically creates two copies of data, providing demanding home and business users with the peace of mind that their critical information is protected from a single hard drive failure, as well as 1550°F fires and 3-day submersion in up to 10 feet of water.

These capabilities are essential for professional practices and small businesses that often don't have the technology resiliency of enterprises: according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, 40-60% of SMBs never reopen for business after a disaster.

"To serve the large market demand for full data protection of onsite and desktop data, CRU continues to invest in its ioSafe line of products," Randal Barber, CEO of CRU said. "Our third new product in the past four months, the easy-to-use Duo is perfect for those who want to disaster-proof their data yet don't need the full networking capabilities of our ioSafe 218 NAS device. In addition to being more affordable than other options, the Duo prevents a single event from sidelining operations."

The Duo includes two years of ioSafe's Data Recovery Service, which helps businesses return to work as quickly as possible after a disaster. Beginning at $399, the device is available in sizes up to 16TB and will be in stock at authorized resellers in November. For more information, visit https://iosafe.com/products/duo.

ABOUT ioSafe and CRU

The ioSafe product line is part of the CRU family, renowned for its role in data security and data transport for governments, military organizations, and businesses worldwide. ioSafe's patented fireproof and waterproof technologies provide the peace of mind that our customer's data is always protected—in the event of fire, flood, or broken plumbing, ioSafe customers are back up and running faster than any other available solution.

