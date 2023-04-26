WINNIPEG, MB, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Manitoba has concluded its work of redrawing the province's federal electoral map.

Established in November 2021, this independent commission worked to set boundaries so that each electoral district contains roughly the same number of people while also taking into account communities of interest or identity, historical patterns and geographic size in sparsely populated regions. As well, it proposed names for each electoral district, as required by the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, R.S.C., 1985, c. E-3.

After considering the views of the public and objections by members of the House of Commons, the Commission submitted its final report to the Chief Electoral Officer for transmission to the Speaker of the House. The report was tabled in the House today.

"The Commission would like to thank the Manitobans who contributed to the important democratic exercise of determining fair and reasonable boundaries for Manitoba's 14 electoral districts. The information and advice we received from the public through written submissions and oral presentations greatly enriched our understanding of the province's geographic, economic, community, social and cultural ties. This crucial input helped shape what will be our new federal electoral landscape, and we again express our gratitude to all those who participated for their time and effort," said the Honourable Justice Diana M. Cameron, Chair of the Commission.

The Chief Electoral Officer will use this report when drafting the representation order, which is expected to become official in September 2023. The new electoral map will be used at the first general election called at least seven months after that date.

For information on the redistribution process or to consult the final report, visit redistribution2022.ca.

