VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia has concluded its work of redrawing the province's federal electoral map.

Established in November 2021, this independent commission worked to set boundaries so that the populations of the electoral districts are as even as reasonably possible while also taking into account communities of interest or identity, historical patterns and geographic size in sparsely populated regions. The Commission also proposed names for each electoral district, as required by the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, R.S.C., 1985, c. E-3.

After considering the views of the public and objections by members of the House of Commons, the Commission submitted its final Report to the Chief Electoral Officer for transmission to the Speaker of the House. The Report was tabled in the House of Commons yesterday.

"The Commissioners present this Report with a feeling of gratitude for the great help given by everyone who took part in our consultation process. Their willingness to offer frank and well considered comment was impressive, and their suggestions have been of real value. We happily report that many of those suggestions are reflected in the new electoral map we present for our province," said the Honourable Justice Mary Saunders, Chair of the Commission.

The Chief Electoral Officer will use the electoral boundaries described in this Report in drafting the Representation Order, which should become official in September 2023. The new electoral map will be used in the first general election called at least seven months thereafter.

For information on the redistribution process or to consult the final report, visit redistribution2022.ca.

SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia

For further information: redistribution2022.ca