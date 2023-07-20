CALGARY, AB, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Thursday, July 20, 2023 – The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Alberta has concluded its work of redrawing the province's federal electoral map.

Established in November 2021, this independent commission worked to set boundaries so that each electoral district contains roughly the same number of people while also taking into account communities of interest or identity, historical patterns and geographic size in sparsely populated regions. The Commission also proposed names for each electoral district, as required by the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, R.S.C., 1985, c. E-3.

After considering the views of the public and objections by members of the House of Commons, the Commission submitted its final Report to the Chief Electoral Officer for transmission to the Speaker of the House. The Report was tabled in the House of Commons yesterday.

"The Commission wishes to express its heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated in this very important project. The Commission made many changes to its original Proposal as a result."

The Chief Electoral Officer will use the electoral boundaries described in this Report in drafting the Representation Order, which should become official in September 2023. The new electoral map will be used in the first general election called at least seven months thereafter.

For information on the redistribution process or to consult the final report, visit redistribution2022.ca.

