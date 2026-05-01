New Fair Practices Commissioner for WorkSafeBC begins term

Simmi K. Sandhu begins term as Fair Practices Commissioner for WorkSafeBC

RICHMOND, BC, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - In 2023, the Government of B.C. established the Fair Practices Commissioner (FPC) through legislation to enhance the office's independence from WorkSafeBC and ensure workers, employers and workers' dependants have an impartial avenue to be heard when a complaint cannot been resolved through a WorkSafeBC manager or the organization's Issue Resolution Office (formerly called the Fair Practices Office).

Following a successful three-year term as the inaugural commissioner, Allan Seckel has completed his appointment. WorkSafeBC's Board of Directors has appointed Simmi K. Sandhu to assume accountability for the role.

"Independence, impartiality, and fairness are central to the work of this office. I am committed to carrying out these responsibilities in a manner that is respectful, thorough, and consistent with the mandate of the Commissioner," says Simmi K. Sandhu, Fair Practices Commissioner.

The commissioner makes recommendations for resolving complaints and issues an annual report to WorkSafeBC's Board of Directors. The role does not include reviewing merits of individual WorkSafeBC decisions, which continue to be addressed through the existing review and appeal process.

The Fair Practices Commissioner:

Investigates complaints of alleged unfairness by WorkSafeBC from workers, employers, and workers' dependants.

unfairness by WorkSafeBC from workers, employers, and workers' dependants. Recommends to WorkSafeBC how to resolve these complaints.

Recommends to WorkSafeBC how to address systemic problems with the fairness of WorkSafeBC's practices as indicated by these complaints.

Recommends to WorkSafeBC on how to address the systemic problems with the fairness of the application of policies of the Board of Directors, or practices and procedures of WorkSafeBC.

Workers and employers should ensure their complaint has been reviewed by the Issue Resolution Office at WorkSafeBC before submitting a complaint to the Fair Practices Commissioner. More information is available at: worksafebcfairpracticescommissioner.com.

About Simmi K. Sandhu

Simmi K. Sandhu has held senior leadership and adjudicative roles across British Columbia's administrative justice system, as well as within federal and international tribunals. She currently serves as a Judge on the United Nations Appeals Tribunal (UNAT), to which she was appointed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, and served as President of UNAT in 2023. She is also a Judge on the Asian Development Bank Administrative Tribunal and Vice Chair of the Health Professions Discipline Tribunal of B.C., where she is supporting the development of the Tribunal's new processes.

Previously, Ms. Sandhu served as Chair of the Civil Resolution Tribunal and Chair and CEO of the Property Assessment Appeal Board. She also sat on the Circle of Chairs, an informal organization of chairs of administrative tribunals in the province, including serving as Chair of the Circle where she advocated for representative appointments to administrative tribunals in B.C. Prior to this, she held the role of Vice Chair for both the Property Assessment Appeal Board and the Surface Rights Board of British Columbia.

Throughout her career, she has been deeply engaged in strengthening the administrative justice community through her longstanding involvement with the BC Council of Administrative Tribunals (BCCAT), where she served as President, Secretary, and Director. She has taught administrative law, hearing skills, decision writing, and cultural competency, and was awarded the Award for Exceptional Service to the Administrative Justice Community by the BCCAT in 2014.

Ms. Sandhu graduated from the University of British Columbia's law school in 1989 and was called to the Bar of British Columbia in 1990.

SOURCE WorkSafeBC

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