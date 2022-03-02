New environmentally conscious real estate brokerage opens in Ontario

BARRIE, ON, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Len Skok and Cathy Galt, the founders of Pine Tree Real Estate Brokerage Inc., have opened one of the first environmentally conscious real estate brokerages in Canada. They are joined by a group of more than 20 successful agents.

The company is implementing a wide range of initiatives to earn their green credentials. These range from encouraging agents to drive electric cars to utilizing online platforms for marketing purposes and all other administrative responsibilities, to promote a paperless environment.

Arguably, their most significant eco-friendly undertaking is the planting of a tree for every successful transaction. Clients will receive a certificate issued in their name, showing the location of their tree. The Brokerage will be aligning itself with Living Green, a local Barrie charitable organization, to execute the tree planting initiative. The Brokerage will also partner with other recognized charitable organizations to assist in the fight for natural climate change.

Skok believes that the investment made to acquire the latest technology and state-of-the-art software will give the Brokerage an advantage in the competitive real estate market.

The Brokerage head office is located in Barrie, Ontario at 114 Dunlop Street East and will be fully operational by March 1, 2022. Subsequent branches will be opening soon in Collingwood, Muskoka and Toronto.

Len Skok, the Broker of Record, says "everyone is very excited about this new venture" and he expressed his desire to have more quality agents come and grow with us!

SOURCE Pine Tree Real Estate Brokerage Inc.

For further information: Len Skok, T: 416-677-5688, E: [email protected]