New e-signature and workflow support platform designed to meet the needs of the life insurance industry

BRAINTREE, Mass., April 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- MIB is pleased to announce that Paperless Solutions Group (PSG), a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry, has launched a new e-signature and workflow support platform specifically designed to meet the unique needs of the life insurance industry.

PSG eXpedite℠ is a robust, cost effective, secure, and compliant platform leveraging proven technology to help manage electronic signatures while enhancing document processing. eXpedite provides greater flexibility than standard e-signature tools, adding efficiencies through robust workflow management capabilities optimized for life insurance processes, including:

Unlimited signature parties and capability to designate the sequence of signatories.

Delegation of document control (to a BGA, advisor or other) to enable other parties to tag fields, add questions or a cover letter, and expand document(s) routing to additional individuals for signature.

Assignment of roles for recipients (those needing a copy of the final signed document) and watchers (those monitoring status).

Robust notification system that keeps all individuals (signers or others) informed of document status.

Adaptable email templates that can be adjusted to reflect client company voice and style.

Ability to upload unique client forms and/or leverage the PSG carrier library of forms for easy package creation.

Secure authentication, including text messaging or personalized one-time event (shared secret) process.

Full API capabilities that easily integrate into new or existing workflows and systems.

While developed to meet the unique needs of life insurance workflows, eXpedite can also support any process requiring an e-signature including core functions such as HR, vendor contracting and more. All at an affordable price point while increasing internal efficiencies.

"We have heard from the industry that there is a need for a more flexible platform that can accommodate the unique workflows tied to requirement gathering during the application process, policy delivery, policyholder services requests, agency/advisor licensing and contracting, and any other processes that involve e-signature capabilities," said Andrea Caruso, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at MIB. "As more and more aspects of our industry turn to digital solutions, we recognize that this need will only increase. We are excited to be able to deliver new services and tools, like PSG eXpedite, that can help our members gain efficiencies and control costs."

"PSG has offered insurance-focused functionality for decades in our core products," said Jeff McCauley, President of Paperless Solutions Group. "The eXpedite platform, as a new stand-alone solution, allows clients to seamlessly integrate the tool into their own systems and tailor their e-signature workflows to meet their individual needs."

For more information about PSG eXpedite, visit www.paperlessolutions.net

About Paperless Solutions Group

PSG is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry. Our products and services provide unparalleled automation and integration for the insurance services industry. These innovative offerings conduct millions of transactions annually by enabling the presale, new business and underwriting, point of sale, and post-sale support. Paperless Solutions group is a part of MIB's Digital Solutions portfolio. To learn more about PSG, please visit www.psginc.co.

About MIB

MIB Group Holdings, Inc. is the insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data, insights and digital solutions that support underwriting and actuarial decision making and improve industry efficiencies. With deep connections to the life insurance companies who are its members, and a sole focus on improving the insurance industry, MIB is uniquely positioned to provide data-driven solutions that address common industry challenges and enable clients to gain efficiencies, manage their risks, and grow profitably. MIB Group Holdings, Inc. provides services through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, MIB, LLC, MIB Services, LLC and MIB Solutions, LLC. For more information about MIB, visit www.mibgroup.com.

