New Doc by Kate Green and TELUS originals Takes on Menopause Stigma

The film will have its Ontario premiere at the Oakville Festivals of Film and Art (OFFA) on June 20th

OAKVILLE, ON, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Menopause: Coming in Hot is a powerful new documentary that challenges the traditional narrative around menopause--redefining it as an empowering transition, rather than a stigmatizing one.

The film will celebrate its Ontario premiere at the Oakville Festivals of Film and Art on Saturday, June 20th at the Oakville Performing Arts Centre. A special Q&A discussion will follow the screening, featuring filmmaker Kate Green and Dr. Alissia Valentinis, Medical Director at TELUS Health MyCare.

Produced with Amber Orchard, Menopause: Coming in Hot marks the feature directorial debut of executive producer Kate Green, who also stars as the central protagonist, navigating her own intimate and often hilarious struggle with this new unexamined chapter of life. Composed of an almost entirely female crew, the production is a reflection of the film's mission to elevate women's voices and experiences.

The documentary combines personal stories, expert commentary, and research to challenge outdated perceptions of menopause and encourage more open and informed conversations. It highlights the resilience, humour, and humanity of women experiencing menopause while offering audiences a fresh and hopeful perspective. This eye-opening film shines a spotlight on the lived experiences of women navigating this stage of life while exploring the physical, emotional, and societal impacts of menopause.

"I started doing some research for myself and realized there was a lot of information, but not enough visible discussion," says Green. "I, like most women, was completely confused about what to do. Something I've learned is that it's not just hot flashes--there's a much broader system of symptoms as a whole. The issue is often hidden or stigmatized, and many women don't feel seen or heard."

Smart and witty, Menopause: Coming in Hot is a bold call for education, empowerment, and open conversation--ensuring the next generation is more informed, supported, and unafraid to speak openly about menopause.

TELUS originals supports the production of compelling, locally-reflective documentaries set in B.C. and Alberta, and furthers TELUS' commitment to supporting Canadian and Indigenous filmmakers bringing locally-rooted stories to wider audiences, including the essential and under-served narratives brought forward in this film. The film also received funding from Creative BC.

Purchase tickets here: https://offa2026.eventive.org/schedule/69e647d6273bd173e6a7608f

SOURCE Kate Green Productions

Kate Green, Director/Producer, [email protected]