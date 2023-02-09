NEW DEEP EARTH GEOTHERMAL POWERED CONTROLLED ENVIRONMENT AGRICULTURE PROJECT

HINTON, AB, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Freshbay Inc. has a solution to Canada's need for genuine green energy and local production of fruits and vegetables. Freshbay is launching a large-scale, deep earth geothermal powered, 19-acre controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facility expected to begin operations in Hinton, Alberta, in January 2024. The project will use cutting-edge vertical farming technologies, greenhouses, and scientific horticulture procedures; in order to create 100% sustainable operations, to grow herbs, strawberries, and tropical fruits year-round.

The project will be the first of its kind in North America to harness deep earth geothermal energy to mass produce in remote regions. Freshbay is set to provide a major boost to the local economy, specifically by creating a projected 450 new full-time jobs.

Freshbay has strategic partnerships with the following companies:

Novus Earth Energy has signed on as a strategic partner to manage drilling, installation and maintenance of the geothermal wells.

Canada Banana Farms, a leading producer of exotic fruits, will manage growing fresh fruits while prioritizing sustainability.

F&G Strategic Partners is arranging for the establishment of an appropriate funding structure, to provide the capital debt facility for the project.

Vic Reddy, CEO of Freshbay, commented: "This geo-agriculture project is being led by a strong, passionate geothermal energy team with strategic agriculture and tech partners. They are committed to delivering innovative, sustainable, and economically viable solutions. We are thrilled to launch this large-scale, deep earth geothermal agriculture project, which has the potential to revolutionize indoor farming. By harnessing the power of geothermal energy, we can create a genuinely sustainable and efficient solution for indoor agriculture, providing fresh, healthy produce all year round."

About Freshbay

Freshbay is a cutting-edge agriculture company that is revolutionizing indoor farming. Freshbay combines vertical farming, greenhouses, and sustainable energy sources to grow a variety of fresh herbs, strawberries, and tropical fruits year-round. The company is committed to providing fresh, healthy, and locally-sourced produce, grown using innovative techniques and without the use of harmful pesticides and chemicals. With a team of experts in geothermal energy, agriculture, and indoor farming, Freshbay is dedicated to delivering a sustainable, efficient, and economically viable solution for indoor agriculture, while also making a positive impact on the planet.

