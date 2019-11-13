New decision by the OIQ's Disciplinary Council - Gilles Blier fined $15,000 for acts in connection with public contracts from the City of Longueuil

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Disciplinary Council of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec rendered its decision on guilt and sanction in the case of Gilles Blier, who has been ordered to pay two fines totalling $15,000.

Mr. Blier violated the Code of Ethics of Engineers by tolerating and participating in a contract sharing scheme designed to circumvent the competitive bidding process of the City of Longueuil between 2002 and 2008.

At the time of the alleged acts, Mr. Blier was employed by Genivar as director of its Longueuil office.

In its decision, the Disciplinary Council also ordered Mr. Blier to pay the costs in connection with the proceedings.

The full version of this decision, including the summary of charges, is available on the Web site of the Société québécoise d'information juridique (SOQUIJ).

As a reminder, the sanctions imposed by the Disciplinary Council are meant to protect the public by dissuading professionals from repeating offences and by setting an example for other members of the profession.

About the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec

The Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec will turn 100 years old in 2020. It has a membership of some 65,000 engineering professionals in all fields, except forest engineering. The OIQ's aim is to be a unifying organization and a reference for professionalism and excellence in engineering. Its mission is to protect the public by acting to ensure that engineers serve society with professionalism and integrity, in compliance with the laws, regulations and standards that govern the profession and in the public interest. For more information, go to oiq.qc.ca.

