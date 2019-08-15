New decision by the OIQ's Disciplinary Council: Dany Moreau struck off the roll for 15 months

MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Disciplinary Council of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec rendered its decision on guilt and sanction in the case of Dany Moreau, who has been temporarily struck off the roll for 15 months for violating two sections of the Code of Ethics of Engineers.

Mr. Moreau failed to comply with his duty of integrity by going along with dishonest or doubtful practices in view of obtaining municipal contracts on Montreal's South Shore. The alleged offences were committed between 2002 and 2009, while Mr. Moreau was Vice-President of the SM Group.

The full version of the Disciplinary Council's decision, including the summary of charges, is available on the Web site of the Société québécoise d'information juridique (SOQUIJ). In its decision, the Disciplinary Council also ordered Mr. Moreau to pay all costs in connection with the proceedings.

As a reminder, the sanctions imposed by the Disciplinary Council are meant to protect the public by dissuading professionals from repeating offences and by setting an example for other members of the profession.

