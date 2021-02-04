New COO at Zanchin Automotive Group

Bodack joined Zanchin as Managing Partner for Mercedes-Benz Durham in 2016 and has been a key member of the senior management team ever since. Prior to joining Zanchin, Bodack was with Mercedes-Benz Canada for close to 30-years where he held numerous senior leadership positions in both retail and wholesale – most recently as Vice President, National Sales with responsibility for new and pre-owned, remarketing, and corporate sales.

Laura Zanchin continues as Senior Executive Vice President for the Zanchin Automotive Group. In addition to overseeing a number of dealerships, Laura will also be responsible for leading human resources and talent management. Hiring and the ongoing growth and development of the team are among the highest priorities within the group.

Andria Zanchin, Senior Executive Vice President with responsibility for a number of dealerships, will take on leadership of both marketing and business development – a mandate that includes development of a best-in-class online sales and service platform for the group.

"I am thrilled to have Neal, Laura and Andria all working together on the senior management team," said Joe Zanchin, Founder and Chairman of the group. "Our company's mission is to provide unparalleled sales and service to our loyal customers. As we grow our business it is important to have senior management with the expertise, innovation and passion to provide the best experience to our customers at all touch-points."

The group was recently in the news with the purchase of Mercedes-Benz Newmarket which brings the tally of Zanchin Automotive Group dealerships to 34 stores across Ontario. Within that total are nine luxury brands including the Star Dealer Award-winning Mercedes-Benz Durham location that under the leadership of Neal Bodack, has grown to earn the largest share of the luxury car market in the area, surpassing all other luxury brands in sales and customer satisfaction.

The Zanchin name has reached beyond the commercial interests of auto retailing. In 2019, the company donated $2 million to Mackenzie Health's Exceptional Care Belongs Here campaign to help build and equip Mackenzie Vaughan Hospital and enhance care at Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital.

About The Zanchin Automotive Group

The Zanchin Automotive Group established its roots in Vaughan, Ontario with a single dealership – Number 7 Honda, which opened for business in 1973. Joe Zanchin came to Canada from Italy with nothing more than a dream of establishing a better life. Through a passion for automobiles, dedication and hard work, the Zanchin Automotive Group has grown to become one of Canada's largest dealer groups with 34 locations in Ontario. The Group is dedicated to service excellence, community engagement, and building a solid reputation of trust in the automotive industry – both with the manufacturers they represent and the guests they serve.

SOURCE Zanchin Automotive Group

For further information: Media Contact: Daniela Traficante, Marketing & Communications Manager, Zanchin Automotive Group, (M) 647.274.7016, (E) [email protected]