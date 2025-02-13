New Clarifai Control Center Enables Monitoring all your AI operations, Streamlining AI Insights and Improving Decision Making

Control Center Becomes Daily Companion, Sole Source of Truth, Streamlining Management of Clarifai Operations

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Clarifai , a global leader in AI and pioneer of the full-stack AI platform, today announced - the public preview of Control Center, a unified dashboard to enable users to make better decisions based on AI insights.

Enabling seamless visibility across all functions, Clarifai's new Control Center transforms raw data, such as model predictions, search operations, stored inputs, and model training hours, into actionable insights. Customers can observe how teams function, how that impacts operations and spend, and also audit user-initiated events to trace their origin. The key functionalities include charts of different types, tables, date ranges, as well as filtering and sorting options.

"In today's AI-powered world, time and precision are of the essence. By having all services provided by Clarifai in one comprehensive and intuitive platform section, our customers can quickly make more informed decisions," said Artjom Shestajev, Sr. Product Manager at Clarifai. " We will gradually add more data points and functionality to the Control Center, including crucial model metrics and smart alerts."

The number of use cases is broad and will expand further. For example, it is already possible for:

an Organization Manager to see which models are most popular among the ones being used.

a Finance Manager to track spending and clearly match how specific operations or even exact models contribute to the invoice.

an IT Admin to observe events via Audit Logging functionality and inspect who did what and when.

Clarifai's industry-leading platform enables customers to maximize compute investments, better leverage their cloud commitments and hardware for AI, and seamlessly use Clarifai's SaaS compute — all while centrally managing and monitoring costs, performance, and governance. As generative AI grows, the Clarifai platform will more easily enable customers to reduce complexity and seamlessly build and deploy AI in minutes, at a lower cost, with room to scale and flex to meet future business needs easily.

More feature information on Clarifai Control Center is available here .

About Clarifai

Clarifai is a global leader in AI and the pioneer of the full-stack AI platform that helps organizations, teams, and developers build, deploy, and operationalize AI at scale. Clarifai's cutting-edge AI platform supports today's modern AI technologies like Large Language Models (LLMs), Large Vision Models (LVMs), Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), automated data labeling, high-volume production inference, and more. Founded in 2013, Clarifai is available in cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments and has been used to build more than 1.5 million AI models with more than 400,000 users in 170 countries. Learn more at www.clarifai.com .

