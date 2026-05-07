New Canada Immigration Absorption Index Launched

Immigration News Canada's new independent model estimates Canada's current stabilizing PR threshold at approximately 239,700 annually, compared with the federal 2026 target of 380,000

TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Immigration News Canada, Canada's most-visited immigration and visa website, has launched the Canada Permanent Resident Absorption Index, a new independent benchmark model estimating how many permanent residents Canada, each province, and major census metropolitan areas may be able to absorb under current economic and demographic conditions.

The full interactive index is now live at:

New Canada immigration absorption index (CNW Group/INC - Immigration News Canada)

https://immigrationnewscanada.ca/canada-immigration-absorption-index/

The model estimates Canada's current national stabilizing permanent resident threshold at approximately 239,700 permanent residents annually. This compares with the federal government's 2026 immigration levels target of 380,000 permanent resident admissions, creating a national pressure ratio of approximately 1.59 times the modelled stabilizing threshold.

The Canada Permanent Resident Absorption Index is not an official government target, immigration cap, forecast, allocation, or policy recommendation. It is an independent data model created by Immigration News Canada to help readers, researchers, journalists, employers, settlement organizations, and policymakers understand where immigration absorption capacity appears stronger, weaker, or under greater pressure.

The index evaluates labour-market conditions, unemployment, job vacancies, rental vacancy, housing supply, affordability, wage growth, population growth, healthcare and service capacity, immigrant retention, and newcomer labour-market contribution.

The model also separates total permanent resident admissions from temporary resident to permanent resident conversions. Temporary residents already living in Canada are often already housed, employed, and using services, so their transition to permanent residence is treated as a subset of the overall stabilizing threshold, not additional intake.

Ontario has the highest modelled provincial stabilizing threshold at approximately 92,700 permanent residents annually, followed by Quebec at approximately 51,800, Alberta at approximately 34,800, and British Columbia at approximately 34,200.

At the local level, Toronto has the highest CMA stabilizing threshold, followed by Montréal, Vancouver, Ottawa–Gatineau, Calgary, Edmonton, Québec, Winnipeg, Hamilton, and Kitchener–Cambridge–Waterloo.

"This index is our first public attempt to measure immigration absorption capacity in a transparent, benchmark-driven way," said Kamal Deep Singh, founder of Immigration News Canada and a Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant. "It is not intended to argue for or against immigration levels. It is designed to show where current labour, housing, affordability, service, and retention conditions suggest stronger or weaker absorption capacity."

The index uses public data from Statistics Canada, CMHC, IRCC, and the Longitudinal Immigration Database. Its methodology, assumptions, formulas, sources, limitations, and feedback section are published directly on the index page.

About Immigration News Canada

Immigration News Canada is Canada's most-visited immigration and visa website, ranking number one in SimilarWeb's Canada Immigration and Visas category. Founded by RCIC Kamal Deep Singh, Immigration News Canada provides timely updates, analysis, and explainers on Canadian immigration, permanent residence, Express Entry, provincial nominee programs, work permits, study permits, and national policy developments.

SOURCE INC - Immigration News Canada

Media Contact: Immigration News Canada, Email: [email protected], Website: https://immigrationnewscanada.ca/