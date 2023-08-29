New Buster Fetcher Report Spotlights Canadian Shipping Issues and What to Expect From Popular Carriers

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Buster Fetcher®, a Canadian company that helps thousands of businesses save money on shipping, has released its inaugural Buster Fetcher Report. This comprehensive report offers eCommerce businesses a detailed analysis of shipping performance across Canada, enabling them to make informed decisions for enhanced operational efficiency.

The Canadian shipping industry has grown significantly over the last decade. Consumers are purchasing more online, and the gateway to entry as a new eCommerce company is the easiest it's ever been. However, in today's competitive business landscape, cost optimization is paramount. The Buster Fetcher Report identifies significant cost-saving opportunities by analyzing shipping patterns, carrier choices, and delivery times nationwide. This data empowers businesses to reduce overhead while maintaining expected delivery standards.

Inaugural Buster Fetcher Report for eCommerce businesses: a detailed analysis of shipping performance across Canada Tweet this

"We crafted this report to provide businesses with insights into the role that shipping plays in their operations and how misconceptions have resulted in wasted dollars," explains Matt Lessard, Buster Fetcher co-founder. "We discovered that over 90% of the businesses who ship using popular carriers can cut shipping costs, even if told otherwise. Our Q2 shipping report for 2023 underscores our dedication to equipping businesses with actionable insights that drive their success."

Here are key statistics from the Buster Fetcher report:

50.4% of the businesses shipping using Canada Post are billed Based on Volumetric Equivalence, indicating that most businesses are unaware they can lower their shipping costs by simply using smaller boxes. 38.4% of businesses shipping with Canada Post pay for shipping labels they never use, pointing to easy cost savings simply by voiding unused labels. Shipments are twice as likely to be delivered later than expected if shipped on a Tuesday with some carriers than when sent on a Friday. This indicates that Tuesday shipments can disrupt the delivery estimations, ultimately impacting customer satisfaction.

Buster Fetcher is excited to publish this initial report, with plans to publish quarterly reports going forward.

About Buster Fetcher

Buster Fetcher offers innovative shipping cost optimization solutions to Canadian SMEs. Founded in Quebec City in 2018, their mission is to empower scaling businesses facing logistics and shipping challenges, assisting them in retaining control over their operational costs. Visit www.busterfetcher.com or to view the report, go to www.busterfetcher.com/en/canada-shipping-report

SOURCE Buster Fetcher

For further information: Media Contact: Renée Warren, [email protected]