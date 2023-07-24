New Brunswick to Publicly Reimburse ALBRIOZA™ for the Treatment of ALS

- New Brunswick lists ALBRIOZA on its drug benefit formulary, becoming the fourth province to provide public reimbursement

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Canada announced today that the Company has entered into a Product Listing Agreement with New Brunswick for the public reimbursement of ALBRIOZA™ (sodium phenylbutyrate and ursodoxicoltaurine) through the New Brunswick public drug plan effective July 24, 2023 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In the CENTAUR clinical trial, ALBRIOZA demonstrated a significant reduction in disease progression and functional decline among individuals diagnosed with ALS.i This promising outcome offers the potential to extend their period of functional independence, providing them with more valuable time.

"We applaud the government of New Brunswick for its decision to offer public coverage for this treatment," said Kimberly Carter, ALS Society of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. "Given the rapid progression of this fatal disease, it is of utmost importance that eligible individuals can promptly access approved treatments. We express our hope that other public drug plans, especially those in Atlantic Canada, will follow suit in making this treatment accessible. This will ensure that Canadians dependent on public coverage will have the opportunity to benefit from this innovative treatment."

Amylyx is continuing to work with the other provincial, territorial, and federal drug plans to have ALBRIOZA listed on public formularies across the country.

"We sincerely appreciate the New Brunswick government's collaboration and support in providing public coverage for ALBRIOZA, to make timely treatment possible for individuals living with ALS," said Chris Aiello, General Manager and Head of Canada at Amylyx. "Recognizing the speed at which this devastating disease progresses, our aim is to ensure equitable access to this treatment for all eligible Canadians, regardless of their location. We are actively working with other provincial, territorial, and federal drug plans to expedite the process and make it a reality as quickly as possible."

As the disease progresses, people living with ALS will lose their mobility, their ability to feed and clothe themselves, to speak with and hug their loved ones, and eventually the ability to swallow and even breathe.

"ALS is a neurologic disease that can progress rapidly, leading to decline in physical function. As such, people living with ALS critically need timely access to treatment," said Dr. Colleen O'Connell, Medical Director and Research Chief at Horizon's Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation. "With few existing treatment options for ALS, I and others in the community are eager to hear news of ALBRIOZA's listing on other public drug plans to enable wider access to this treatment and greater hope for people living with this disease."

About ALS

ALS is a relentlessly progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disorder caused by motor neuron death in the brain and spinal cord with a median life expectancy of two years from diagnosis.ii Motor neuron loss in ALS leads to deteriorating muscle function, the inability to move and speak, respiratory paralysis and eventually, death.

About ALBRIOZA ™

ALBRIOZA™ (sodium phenylbutyrate and ursodoxicoltaurine), previously known as AMX0035, is an oral fixed-dose medication approved with conditions to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in Canada. It is approved to treat ALS in adults in the U.S. as RELYVRIO®. AMX0035 is being explored for the potential treatment of other neurodegenerative diseases. The formulation of RELYVRIO, ALBRIOZA, and AMX0035 are identical.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is committed to supporting and creating more moments for the neurodegenerative disease community through the discovery and development of innovative new treatments. Amylyx is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and has operations in Canada and EMEA. For more information, visit amylyx.ca and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact the Amylyx Media Team at +1 (857) 799-7274 or [email protected]