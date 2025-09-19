FREDERICTON, NB, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - New Brunswick Crown Counsel (NBCC) Group—represented by the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC)— have ratified a five-year collective agreement that delivers pay parity with Crown Prosecutors and ends a compensation crisis that saw legal costs spiral out of control. The deal, retroactive to 2023 and running through 2028, will align NBCC with the salaries of crown counsel in other provinces and represents a major victory for government legal capacity.

"This deal validates what we've been saying all along – Crown Counsel deserve the same compensation as their prosecutor colleagues," said Eric Boucher, NBCC President. "The 95% strike support sent a clear message that our members were united and serious about achieving fairness. This agreement ensures New Brunswick can recruit and retain the legal expertise it needs."

The agreement secures three of the union's four key pay proposals, most notably achieving pay equity with the New Brunswick Crown Prosecutors Group – ending wage gaps that ranged from 29% at senior levels to 49% for junior lawyers despite identical qualifications and responsibilities.

The tentative agreement emerged following conciliation meetings in July, where the independent conciliator's report strongly favoured the union's position. The deal includes significant wage grid improvements and market adjustments that reflect the true value of Crown Counsel's specialized legal work.

"The conciliation process confirmed what we knew – our position was reasonable and necessary," said PIPSC President Sean O'Reilly. "This agreement demonstrates that when workers stand together with rock-solid solidarity, meaningful change is possible."

With the province's use of private law firms having doubled from $4.1 million in 2019-20 to $8.6 million in 2024-25, and the province paying up to $500 per hour for private legal services, retaining experienced Crown Counsel will generate substantial savings.

Crown Counsel provide legal advice to all departments and many crown corporations, defend against lawsuits, grievances and appear at arbitrations, ensure the government respects the law and the Constitution, negotiate and draft contracts, and draft all public laws and regulations.

"Without our members' unwavering commitment to fair compensation, this result would not have been possible," Boucher emphasized. "This agreement protects both our members and the public interest by ensuring the government has the legal capacity it needs."

The five-year agreement provides stability and predictability while positioning the Government of New Brunswick as a competitive employer for experienced legal professionals.

