New Book, The Freedom of Constraints, Provides Unique Perspective and Principles to Turn Obstacles into Opportunity

Through Verhun's years of experience and insights combined with powerful insights included in essays from the 100 Coaches, a group comprised of some of the top business leaders and executives in the world, The Freedom of Constraints demonstrates how freedom and success can be found within the challenges you face and, specifically, how:

Personal challenges can be converted into personal purpose;

Pain can be parlayed into advantage;

Barriers can inspire courage, which can unlock unbelievable innovation; and

Health obstacles can be turned into great personal power.

"By sharing our personal experiences and stories along with the resulting learnings and insights, together we hope to inspire others to view constraints through a lens of possibility and opportunity," said Verhun. "We hope to inspire a half a million people or more".

The Freedom of Constraints: Turn Obstacles into Opportunities launched today on Amazon.com along with copies available in select bookstores.



About the Author



Darcy Verhun is the President of FYidoctors, Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization. Prior to joining FYidoctors he held executive leadership roles at Ernst & Young, Grant Thornton and Cap Gemini. Mr. Verhun has been recognized as a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and as a Distinguished Alumni of MacEwan University. He is a Certified Corporate Director, Certified Management Consultant and member of Marshall Goldsmith's 100 Global Coaches (#MG100).

Mr. Verhun's leadership is based on being a lifelong learner and passionate coach who lives his life with gratitude. He is known for the high energy and commitment he brings to everything.

