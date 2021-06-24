New AppNeta Dashboards Expand Work-From-Anywhere Network Visibility

AppNeta's latest platform features empower fully configurable proactive performance insight from the individual to the entire enterprise at scale.

BOSTON, June, 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- AppNeta, the leading network performance monitoring solution for the distributed enterprise, announces the launch of five new Dashboards within AppNeta Performance Manager that give network teams unmatched, near real-time insight into end-user experience, anywhere users are working. These new Dashboards enable IT and network teams to scale up their management capabilities and gain a complete picture of their decentralized, hybrid workforce at the individual, team, or organization-wide level.

Focusing first on providing both IT and lines of business a clear and concise view into acceptable and unacceptable end-user experience and underlying network performance, the new Network Violations dashboard delivers a birds-eye view of the entire enterprise footprint, with instantaneous drill-down—into a specific team or Work From Anywhere individual— near real-time filtering. Users, applications, locations, or custom business context can be filtered and saved as new dashboards and then published for any level of user to get immediate visibility with a single click.

The complementary Web Violations dashboard dives deeper into end-user experience by leveraging the same powerful filtering and saveable results, but focused on the performance of web-based applications and their users, with drill-down into the underlying networks that support them.

The new Web App Performance Dashboard allows IT professionals to get a cross-organizational view into their critical web-based applications and understand trended performance variations over time while quickly spotting both slowdowns and downtime. Separate web performance scoring via industry-standard Apdex provides instant views into multi-step workflow completion success and timings and supporting DNS performance events. Maintaining the scalable, filtered, and saveable dashboarding engine, this new dashboard is an essential tool for teams to have a holistic and real-time view into the performance of business-critical SaaS and cloud-hosted applications that drive the business.

Empowering lines of business to understand and identify how well any business-critical application is performing on a location-by-location basis over time is the primary role for the new Application Quality Dashboard. SLAs and SLOs can be embedded along with additional business context in order to trigger intelligent violations of application and underlying network performance to fully understand the timing and location of key application performance trends, and to take action when performance doesn't align with the enterprise's requirements.

The new Current Network Violation Map permits filterable views of networks by location, application, or any other embedded business context on geo-mapped presentations in seconds. By isolating regional issues vs local via dynamic zooming, this dashboard represents a critical expansion of IT's ability to monitor at scale, making it easy to keep track of performance insights when supporting Work From Anywhere users alongside remote sites, data centers, and cloud infrastructure.

In concert, these Dashboards deliver a complete picture of end-user experience and network performance, from the on-premises or cloud/SaaS-based data center to the office-based or residential workstation.

"Enabling enterprise IT to scale their network footprint without losing control over end user experience has been at the center of AppNeta's mission this past year, as we've worked with our customers to give them the most comprehensive, Work-From-Anywhere visibility possible," said Mike Hustler, AppNeta CTO. "With these new dashboards, IT can speed up issue resolution, tackle new network transformations, and still manage the day-to-day tasks that keep the business running in a Work-From-Anywhere world."

ABOUT APPNETA

AppNeta is the only network performance monitoring solution that delivers visibility into the end user experience of any application, from any location, at any time. With AppNeta's SaaS-based solution, IT and Network Ops teams at large, distributed enterprises can quickly pinpoint issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur. AppNeta is trusted by some of the biggest Fortune 1000 companies, including 3 out of the 5 largest corporations in the world, as well as 4 out of the 5 largest cloud providers. For more information, visit www.appneta.com.

