New Alliance will Deliver Added Value to the NHP Industry

GUELPH, ON, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Following a recent collaboration announcement between Guelph based Purity-IQ and the NHP Research Alliance (NHPRA) at the University of Guelph, the Agriculture and Food Laboratory (AFL), an arm of the University of Guelph, Laboratory Services, has also now entered into an agreement with Purity-IQ.

The agreement will enable Purity-IQ to commercially deploy its proprietary standard operating procedures and validated novel molecular diagnostics to help tackle ingredient species identification and authentication issues challenging the natural health product (NHP) industry.

Leveraging the unparalleled scientific expertise at the AFL will ensure the delivery of timely, trusted results that meet AFL's own high standards. AFL is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada through U of G's Laboratory Services Division.

Increased demand for herbal products has led to the adulteration of many products, including ingredients not declared on the label. Searching for specific herbal ingredients has also led to the exploitation of natural resources and loss of habitats. Purity-IQ aims to deliver innovative genomic (DNA) and metabolomic (NMR) analytical tools for industry to cost-effectively identify and authenticate products for consumers, protect biodiversity and ensure the sustainability of raw NHP ingredients.

"Adding AFL as a commercial ISO 17025 lab service rounds out our Purity-IQ commercial offerings and allows us to expand our existing probiotic species identity and authenticity services to the NHP industry. This will permit us to increase testing volumes, provide quicker turnaround time for results and provide an industry "gold-standard" certification option, as a value-added benefit", states John Snow, Chief Operating Officer, at Purity-IQ.

Together, Purity-IQ, the NHPRA and AFL will establish the gold standard for the development and validation of scientific methods and requirements for NHPs. This collaboration will create an academic, scientific and commercial powerhouse uniquely positioned to deliver practical quality assurance tools to enhance brand trust with consumers.

"The NHPRA is honored to support the research and co-development of validated molecular diagnostic tests with the AFL. This R&D partnership underpins one of the most comprehensive quality assurance certification programs by Purity-IQ," adds Dr. Steven Newmaster, Director at the NHPRP.

"The AFL is uniquely positioned to facilitate development and transfer of new technologies within its mature quality system," says Dr. Shu Chen, Manager, Analytical Biology at the AFL. "The collective expertise and experience among Purity-IQ, the NHPRA and the AFL allows us to bring new methods online quickly to support the NHP industry."

Purity-IQ Inc. is a global organization founded on cutting edge genetic, chemical and metabolomic biotechnologies. Through innovative science, Purity-IQ works with brands to streamline processes and to bring their authenticated products to market. Purity-IQ develops science-based solutions, standards, and certifications to differentiate and protect brands within the food and beverage, pharma, cannabis, natural health product, pet food and cosmetics sectors.

Government agencies, private industry and academic researchers trust the Agriculture and Food Laboratory (AFL) to provide timely, accurate results they can be confident using to make decisions. As a trusted government partner, the AFL supports the Ontario agri-food sector by innovating new tests and methods to help keep the food supply safe and authentic, and keep public confidence in Ontario's food system high.

