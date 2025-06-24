USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- With populations again, and chronic diseases on the rise, global healthcare systems are facing enormous challenges ahead. However, there is hope on the horizon to alleviate some of these burdens, coming from the rise of AI in healthcare, as the new tech is proving it can improve diagnostic accuracies, drug discoveries, and administration work flow. Healthcare leaders are already reporting benefits, including reduced clinician workloads through voice-based AI tools and the use of AI agents to boost efficiency and support smarter care delivery. Behind the scenes, the tech is being developed by innovators who have been making serious progress for AI in healthcare, including updates from Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), and Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: WAY).

New AI Rollouts Signal Shift From Hype to Healthcare Reality

According to private equity investors, this year could be even bigger than 2024 for health technology companies. Recent private raises include $101 million for Tennr, $45 million for Ellipsis Health and $28 million for Autonomize AI. In the public markets, there are several opportunities that involve actual rollouts of AI healthcare tech in practice.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) just signaled its biggest move yet: the creation of a new company dedicated to developing a potential treatment for diabetes. According to their latest update, Avant is set to launch either a joint venture, partnership, or an acquisition to accomplish this intention as it expands its interests in diabetes, which impacts over 500 million people globally.

Avant's flagship Vision AI tech is designed to detect the early markers of diseases like diabetic retinopathy, which is the leading cause of blindness among working age adults. Vision AI is a cutting-edge, AI-driven platform that can detect diabetic retinopathy and other retinal diseases with high accuracy and speed using retinal scans, as well as diseases unrelated to the retina like cardiovascular disease, prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, fatty liver diseases, and chronic kidney disease.

"It is the work we're doing with Ainnova to screen diabetes patients to identify the early signs of diabetic retinopathy that is driving Avant to contribute even more to the fast-growing disease—a potential treatment," said Chris Winter, CEO of Avant Technologies. "We are exploring several promising opportunities to get involved in the development of a treatment for diabetes globally, and if successful, we want to be ready to hit the ground running with the formation of a company to house that opportunity."

Over 30% of those living with diabetes will develop diabetic retinopathy, a disease that can be prevented with an accurate diagnosis. More recently, Avant and joint-venture partner Ainnova Tech have begun offering free Vision AI scans inside Grupo Dökka's Fischel and La Bomba pharmacy chains.

"As we begin similar initiatives in Mexico, our goal is to close the patient care loop with timely treatment, connecting every step of the journey," said Vinicio Vargas, CEO of Ainnova Tech and board member of Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. "We are integrating pharma, retail, ophthalmologists, and our technology into a unified experience, all driven by one incentive, the well-being of the diabetic patient."

Back in late 2024, Avant entered into the joint venture with Ainnova Tech to form Ai-nova Acquisition Corp (AAC) to advance and commercialize Ainnova's technology portfolio, including the Vision AI platform, and its versatile retinal cameras. Avant now expects that a new relationship will allow it to expand its diabetes program to both identify the early markers of the disease and to treat diabetes.

Recently, Avant signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of Ainnova Tech—bringing leadership, data, and intellectual property together ahead of a scheduled FDA pre-submission meeting in July. Folding the joint venture into a single public entity would remove the current holding-company structure, streamlining everything from regulatory filings to revenue recognition. Management sees the unified cap table as a potential draw for both investors and strategic partners.

While the legal teams work through due diligence, engineers are finalizing a low-cost, automated retinal camera built to work seamlessly with the Vision AI platform. Legacy fundus cameras can run into the tens of thousands and typically require skilled operators. Avant's prototype is fully automated, cloud-connected, and designed for a fraction of the cost. If performance holds up to internal testing, the system could enable large-scale diabetic screenings in clinics and low-resource settings—without the need for additional specialist staff.

Vision AI is also expanding beyond diabetic eye disease. A patented dementia-risk module—pairing a five-minute blood test with AI pattern recognition—is now in validation, while cardiovascular-risk analytics are advancing through pilot studies across Latin America. Because every new use case plugs into the same software backbone, Avant looks more like a scalable platform than a single-product company.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has welcomed RyboDyn into its Lilly Gateway Labs program in San Diego as part of its Catalyze360™ model for accelerating biotech innovation. The move supports development of RyboDyn's AI-powered immunotherapies targeting the "dark proteome," a novel set of cancer-specific markers absent in healthy tissues.

"We're thrilled to join the LGL community and collaborate with peers who share our urgency to translate high-impact science," said Imad Ajjawi, PhD, MBA, CEO and Co-founder of RyboDyn. "Lilly's support comes at a pivotal moment as we advance our first wave of programs toward therapeutic development."

Backed by early results from Moffitt Cancer Center, the company is now advancing these targets toward first-in-human studies.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) has entered a strategic partnership with TeleTracking to improve hospital operations using AI-driven insights. The collaboration integrates Palantir's Foundry and AIP platforms with TeleTracking's Operations IQ to optimize staffing, capacity, and patient flow across healthcare systems.

"This partnership with TeleTracking represents the AI revolution in healthcare we are in the midst of-where we continue to move closer to a world where all hospitals and health systems are embracing, implementing and operating with an AI-powered approach, helping to streamline operations allowing for increased focus on providing the best level of care," said Alex Karp, CEO at Palantir.

The joint solution delivers near real-time situational awareness to reduce caregiver burden and improve outcomes.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) has published new APAC data from its Future Health Index 2025, spotlighting the region's critical care delays and strained health systems. Two-thirds of patients are facing average wait times of 47 days for specialist access, with 33% reporting worsened health outcomes as a result. Meanwhile, 89% of healthcare professionals surveyed believe AI can save lives through faster interventions, while 76% report losing time due to incomplete patient data.

"The need for AI has never been greater. Our survey shows that patients are anxiously waiting more than a month for specialist care, while some healthcare professionals are losing about four working weeks of clinical time a year due to incomplete patient data," said Jasper Westerink, Senior Vice President and Representative Director of Philips Japan and Acting Managing Director of Philips APAC. "There is a clear role for AI to help clinicians act faster, make better decisions, and anticipate patient needs earlier as we strive to deliver better care for more people."

These findings underscore a growing consensus that AI adoption is no longer optional but essential for long-term care delivery improvements across Asia Pacific.

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: WAY) has published new research showing that artificial intelligence is now a mission-critical component of revenue cycle management for healthcare providers.

"This research reinforces what we're seeing across the industry. AI is no longer theoretical and is fundamentally reshaping how providers operate," said Matt Hawkins, CEO of Waystar. "As healthcare organizations navigate growing complexity, the study shows they're relying on proven and trusted RCM software providers to deploy AI."

According to the Forrester Consulting study, AI is delivering 13–37% gains in areas like claim accuracy, payment speed, and workforce efficiency. With 82% of healthcare leaders calling AI essential to their operations, the report marks a clear inflection point in healthcare's digital transformation.

