New AI Display Uses Online Reviews to Turn Pedestrians Into Paying Customers.

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Intellino, a Canadian retail technology firm, recently announced the commercial rollout of Signamic, an AI-powered digital display designed to close the gap between a brand's online reputation and its physical presence. While built to serve independent retailers, the platform launches with a scalable zero capital expenditure (Zero-CapEx) model, enabling easy adoption of smart signage for growth-focused brands expanding their customer base.

Closing the "Reputation Gap" -- Modern commerce has a serious data inefficiency. A business may have thousands of 5-star Google Reviews, but remains invisible to most pedestrians since reviews only live online.

Introducing Signamic -- Signamic addresses this inefficiency with a cloud-controlled display that broadcasts live Google ratings and AI-summarized reviews directly onto the physical storefront. This system ensures that a brand's digital excellence is instantly recognized by customers standing right outside the store.

Operational Data: Foot-Traffic Increase -- Participating locations in the Toronto pilot program showed a 2-5% increase in average daily foot traffic, with a 17% spike during high-volume events. This proves that Signamic significantly outperforms traditional window marketing by harnessing the established online trust with customers. "We engineered Signamic to be more than just a digital sign. We built it as standardized infrastructure for scale," said Mariam Al-Ansary, Founder of Intellino. "Whether managing one flagship location or fifty units, operators need a way to ensure their brand reputation is converting traffic consistently across every storefront."

Zero CapEx model -- Intellino is committed to serving clients of all sizes by removing the initial capital commitment and establishing an easily adoptable subscription model. This allows multi-location operators to deploy uniform digital standards across their network instantly, without impacting expansion budgets.

Key Features for Growth-Ready Brands

-- AI filtration automatically curates and broadcasts only the best, highest-impact positive reviews, ensuring brand-safe content requiring no manual moderation from store managers. High-Yield Visibility -- Dynamic displays capture 400% more attention than traditional signage.

-- Dynamic displays capture than traditional signage. Unified Deployment -- The Zero-CapEx model allows brands to standardize the customer experience across multiple locations simultaneously.

Signamic is now deploying units in North America and the Middle East.

About Intellino: Intellino is a Canadian retail technology firm dedicated to closing the gap between online reputation and physical presence. Its flagship product, Signamic, empowers hospitality brands to leverage their social recognition through AI-powered digital displays. With a mission to democratize enterprise-grade infrastructure, Intellino offers a unique "Zero-CapEx" model, allowing businesses of all sizes--from independent cafes to national franchises--to modernize their storefronts without upfront hardware costs.

